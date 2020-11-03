Zimbabwe journalist Hopewell Chin’ono arrested again
Lawyer says Chin’ono was back in jail for contempt of court related to a Twitter post
03 November 2020 - 22:05
Harare — Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono was on Tuesday arrested again, this time for critising the country's chief justice Luke Malaba over the rot in the country's judiciary.
Chin'ono, who spent more than a month in detention without trial for exposing corruption by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration, is claimed to have said that chief justice Luke Malaba was interfering with his trial.
