Zimbabwe journalist Hopewell Chin'ono arrested again

Harare — Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono was on Tuesday arrested again, this time for critising the country's chief justice Luke Malaba over the rot in the country's judiciary.

Chin'ono, who spent more than a month in detention without trial for exposing corruption by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration, is claimed to have said that chief justice Luke Malaba was interfering with his trial.