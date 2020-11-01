World / Africa

Ivory Coast’s Alassane Ouattara takes early lead as opposition calls for uprising

Officials say at least five people died in election day protests against Ouattara’s bid for a third term as president

01 November 2020 - 22:49 Aaron Ross and Ange Aboa
Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara speaks next to his wife, Dominique, after casting their votes at a polling station in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, October 31 2020. Picture: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO
Abidjan — Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara took a strong early lead on Sunday as he seeks a third term in an election that has been marked by violence, winning all 26 of the voting districts that were announced by the electoral commission.

Ouattara, 78, won at least 90% of the vote in the majority of the districts announced from Saturday's poll, most of which are ruling party strongholds. There are 108 districts in total.

The president has been expected to win re-election after his opponents called for a boycott of the vote in protest of what they say is an illegal bid to hold onto power. Ouattara says the approval of a new constitution in 2016 means he is not violating a two-term limit.

The dispute led to violence in the lead-up to the vote that killed more than 30 people. At least another five people died in clashes on election day in the centre of the country, officials said on Sunday.

However, the country was spared the kind of widespread violence that many feared would erupt during voting, and the streets of the country's economic centre, Abidjan, were quiet on Sunday.

In a joint statement, opposition candidates Henri Konan Bedie, a former president, and former prime minister Pascal Affi N'Guessan said on Sunday that about 30 people had died since Saturday, without providing details.

“The opposition calls from this moment for a general mobilisation to block this dictatorship,” Affi told reporters.

He said that fewer than 10% of people had turned up to vote, without providing evidence.

There are no official estimates yet of turnout, but a domestic observer mission said 23% of polling places did not open at all because of opposition interference that included barricading roads and threatening election staff.

Ivory Coast was ravaged by a civil war that killed 3,000 people in 2010.

Reuters

Ivory Coast opposition boycotts new election to deny legitimacy of earlier one

President Alassane Ouattara is seeking a third term in office even though the country limits the presidency to two terms
4 days ago

Alassane Ouattara cleared to seek third term as Ivory Coast president

Opposition parties dispute Ouattara’s right to run again, saying the country’s constitution only allows two presidential terms, but his party says a ...
1 month ago

Intervention needed to neutralise misrule in Africa

Across the continent, democracies are in need of help — including from investors — to stave off abuses of power
1 month ago

