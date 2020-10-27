Suspended judge exposes rot in Zimbabwe’s judiciary
Justice Erica Ndewere was suspended after granting bail to opposition MDC Alliance vice-chair Job Sikhala
27 October 2020 - 19:53
Harare — A high court judge who was suspended for giving bail to an opposition activist in Zimbabwe has exposed rampant malpractices in the judiciary, saying the country’s courts are influenced to make decisions in favour of the state.
The judge, Erica Ndewere, was suspended earlier this month soon after she granted bail to MDC Alliance vice-chair Job Sikhala, who was arrested for calling for protests against the government.
