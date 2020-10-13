World / Africa Zimbabwe suspends judge who granted bail to Mnangagwa critic Harare high court judge Erica Ndewere faces a tribunal hearing for 'misconduct' BL PREMIUM

Harare — Zimbabwe has suspended a high court judge who granted bail to top opposition activist Job Sikhala, amid concerns that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration is persecuting members of the judiciary who do not rule in favour of the government.

The courts in Zimbabwe have been making questionable decisions including denying bail to antigovernment critics who supported calls for mass protests that were foiled by the military and the police on July 31.