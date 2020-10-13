Zimbabwe suspends judge who granted bail to Mnangagwa critic
Harare high court judge Erica Ndewere faces a tribunal hearing for 'misconduct'
13 October 2020 - 20:28
Harare — Zimbabwe has suspended a high court judge who granted bail to top opposition activist Job Sikhala, amid concerns that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration is persecuting members of the judiciary who do not rule in favour of the government.
The courts in Zimbabwe have been making questionable decisions including denying bail to antigovernment critics who supported calls for mass protests that were foiled by the military and the police on July 31.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now