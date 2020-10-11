World / Africa

Nigeria disbands police unit after protests against brutality

11 October 2020 - 22:05 Tope Alake
Nigerians take part in a protest against alleged violence, extortion and harassment by Nigeria's Special Anti-Robbery Squad, in Lagos, Nigeria, October 11 2020. Picture: REUTERS/TEMILADE ADELAJA
Nigerians take part in a protest against alleged violence, extortion and harassment by Nigeria's Special Anti-Robbery Squad, in Lagos, Nigeria, October 11 2020. Picture: REUTERS/TEMILADE ADELAJA

Lagos — The Nigeria police force has dissolved an anti-robbery unit after days of protests against alleged human-rights abuses by some of its officers.

“All officers serving in the unit will be redeployed to other police commands and formations with immediate effect,” the inspector-general of police, Mohammed Adamu, said in a statement. There will be “new policing arrangements to address offences and other violent crimes that fall within the mandate of the dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).”

Human-rights groups such as Amnesty International have accused the unit of widespread abuses, including extrajudicial killings.

The demonstrations were triggered by a video that went viral on social media showing the killing of a civilian in the southern town of Ughelli by a member of the squad. A civilian and a police officer were killed during the protests.

“[The] SARS has been banned, renamed, reorganised, at least six times in the last five years, and nothing has changed,” Cheta Nwanze, an analyst at Lagos-based SBM Intelligence, said. “The only reason the government has done this now is because of the international embarrassment that it is causing, so this is not a real change.”

Young Nigerians who took to the streets calling for the dissolution of the police unit gained the support of celebrities including British-Nigerian actor John Boyega, and the hashtag #EndSARS has been trending worldwide on social media. The marches that began in smaller numbers on Monday have since grown into large crowds spreading beyond Nigeria’s borders.

Demonstrators in the capital city, Abuja, claimed the police used teargas and water cannon to disperse people after the dissolution announcement on Sunday. The police behaviour was widely criticised on social media with people calling for protests to continue.

There should be a complete restructuring of not just the police, but Nigeria’s entire security architecture, and officers who have been committing robbery and murder under the cover of legitimate police work should be punished, Nwanze said.

Bloomberg

Blasphemy convictions divide Nigeria as child is given 10 years

A death sentence for a man, 10 years for a 13-year old, sharia law and a secular legal system make uncomfortable bed-fellows in Nigeria
World
1 week ago

Nigeria’s plan to catch and sell flared gas is floundering, as power supply remains patchy

Experts say the gas that Nigeria flares could be worth billions of dollars if captured and transported to be used as LNG or for plastics or ...
World
1 week ago

Nigeria’s central bank cuts benchmark rate to 11.5%

The government expects the economy to contract by as much as 8.9% in 2020
World
2 weeks ago

Nigeria heads for recession as coronavirus takes toll

Nigeria's government expects the economy to shrink nearly 9% in 2020
World
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Now is the time to be more competitive on tax to ...
World
2.
Zimbabwe partially reopens Beitbridge border
World / Africa
3.
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un showcases new military ...
World / Asia
4.
Zimbabwean Lives Matter movement grows with ...
World / Africa
5.
Nigeria disbands police unit after protests ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

PODCAST | IMF Africa head Abebe Aemro Selassie: optimist and believer in the ...

World / Africa

Nigerian doctors face onslaught from security forces during Covid-19 battle

World / Africa

Nigeria braces for backlash as government ends fuel subsidies

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.