World / Africa

Africa loses more to theft than it receives in development aid

The UNCTAD report shows Africa is a ‘net creditor to the world’, echoing economists' views that it is a net exporter of capital because of these trends

29 September 2020 - 10:37 Emma Farge
Picture: 123RF/DMITRIJS KAMINSKIS
Picture: 123RF/DMITRIJS KAMINSKIS

Geneva — Africa is losing nearly $89bn a year in illicit financial flows such as tax evasion and theft, amounting to more than it receives in development aid, a UN study showed on Monday.

The estimate, in the UN Conference on Trade and Development's (UNCTAD) 248-page report, is its most comprehensive to date for Africa. It shows an increasing trend over time and is higher than most previous estimates.

The report calls Africa a “net creditor to the world”, echoing economists' observations that the aid-reliant continent is actually a net exporter of capital because of these trends.

“Illicit financial flows rob Africa and its people of their prospects, undermining transparency and accountability and eroding trust in African institutions,” said UNCTAD secretary-general Mukhisa Kituyi.

Junior Davis, head of policy and research at UNCTAD's Africa division, said the figure was likely to be an underestimate, citing data limitations.

Nearly half of the total annual figure of $88.6bn is accounted for by the export of commodities such as gold, diamonds and platinum, the report said. For example, gold accounted for 77% of total underinvoiced exports worth $40bn in 2015, it showed.

Understating a commodity's true value helps conceal trade profits abroad and deprives developing countries of foreign exchange and erodes their tax base, UNCTAD said.

Tackling illicit flows is a priority for the UN, whose General Assembly adopted a resolution on this in 2018, and the report urges African countries to draw on the report to present “renewed arguments” in international forums.

Reuters

PAUL AKIWUMI: How to beat the lack of data on illicit outflows draining Africa of capital and tax

Since the early 2000s, Zambia has reported Switzerland as destination for most of its copper exports, while Switzerland reports no similar imports
Opinion
1 day ago

The $6bn judgment pitting Nigeria against a London court

It looks likely that British company will be allowed to seize assets of the West African state
World
2 months ago

STEVEN KUO: SA needs to be a leader in Africa, but its leading party isn’t helping

The flight to Zimbabwe, which achieved precisely nothing apart from flouting lockdown regulations, is a case in point
Opinion
4 days ago

PETER BRUCE: No, SA will not thrive in a siege economy

There’s no denying that jobs need to be created and that ‘buy local’ is a good thing, but they aren’t going to happen by decree
Opinion
5 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Trump allies poised to rush through new justice ...
World / Americas
2.
Are Saudi Arabia and Russia getting set for oil ...
World
3.
Why the Kremlin is worried that Joe Biden will win
World
4.
Democrats seize on Trump’s tax revelation ahead ...
World / Americas
5.
Zimbabwe teachers to strike over higher wages and ...
World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.