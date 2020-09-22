World / Africa

Protesters call for Cameroon president’s 40-year rule to end

Police used teargas and water canons during protests called by Paul Biya’s rival Maurice Kamto, who hopes to spark a popular revolt

22 September 2020 - 16:35 Josiane Kouagheu
Cameroon President Paul Biya. Picture: REUTERS/LINTAO ZHANG
Cameroon President Paul Biya. Picture: REUTERS/LINTAO ZHANG

Douala — Police and gendarmes in Cameroon used teargas and water cannons to disperse protesters calling for an end to President Paul Biya’s near 40-year rule in the commercial hub of Douala on Tuesday, witnesses said.

The protest was called by Biya’s rival Maurice Kamto of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement party, who hopes to spark a popular revolt, the likes of which have been seen in other African nations such as Mali and Burkina Faso.

Security forces have, in recent days, packed the streets of Cameroon’s largest cities, including the capital Yaounde, in anticipation of the planned demonstrations, raising concerns among residents of a return to the kind of violent crackdowns that have met protests in recent years.

Hundreds of people gathered in the busy Ndokoti commercial district of Douala on Tuesday morning chanting “Biya must go!” Police, camped out in trucks at major intersections, chased some of the protesters across the neighbourhood and into their houses, the witnesses said.

Long a bastion of calm in a turbulent region, Cameroon has descended into chaos in recent years as Biya fights Islamist insurgents in its far north and separatist rebels in the west.

Biya is also under pressure from young political activists in urban centres who want change, and say the 87-year-old has stolen elections and is the mastermind of a series of deadly backlashes against those who oppose him.

The Cameroon government denies the charges.

Biya won a 2018 election that his closest rival Kamto said was fraudulent. Kamto was jailed for nine months in 2019 on insurrection charges following a protest. He was later pardoned, but his arrest galvanised the opposition and has led to sporadic protests ever since. 


Reuters

One man’s dream to remove all Cameroon’s colonial monuments

André Blaise Essama has beheaded a statue of Gen Philippe Leclerc seven times, but it keeps growing back
World
2 months ago

AfCFTA e-commerce and digital trade to be fast-tracked

The pandemic has heightened the need for a legal framework for the African trade agreement, with the first commercial deal pushed out to July
World
3 hours ago

Zimbabwe crisis exists in the minds of others, Mnangagwa tells Zanu-PF faithful

SA’s efforts to find a solution are dismissed as foreign intervention in a challenge the country’s leader says it is dealing with itself
World
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe crisis exists in the minds of others, ...
World / Africa
2.
Zimbabwe teachers to strike over higher wages and ...
World / Africa
3.
Biden to spend $100m on educating US voters in ...
World / Americas
4.
Gravediggers dig till midnight as Covid-19 cases ...
World / Asia
5.
Joe Biden blasts Republican push to replace Ruth ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Cameroon to construct $3bn hydro-power plant to help meet growing demand

World / Africa

Ignorance and the perception of negative risk has Africa paying a high premium

World / Africa

Covid-19 creeps through the crowded cells of Cameroon

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.