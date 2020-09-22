Facebook influence campaigners skirt rules ahead of Guinea election

Guinea’s ruling party is running a co-ordinated propaganda network on Facebook ahead of October elections that is inconsistent with transparent campaigning, Stanford University said in a report.

Researchers found 94 pages “clearly” tied to the ruling party, but failing to disclose that they were being paid to post text and images in support of President Alpha Conde. Many of the administrators hide their identities by using names, such as “Guineas, Open Your Eyes” or false names, such as “Alpha the Democrat”, according to the report released on Monday. Conde is seeking a third term in the October 18 vote.

After investigating, Facebook said it would not suspend the pages because they are operated by real people with real identities. The company is working on tools to help people better understand who is behind the pages they follow, a spokesperson said by e-mail.

In the US, the platform has introduced a tab called “Organisations that manage this page” to help avoid a “misleading experience”, and the company will look closer at bringing the tab to additional countries, she said in response to queries.

The ruling party is still busy organising its campaign but has a dedicated social media team that is active on various platforms and not just Facebook, according to one of its spokespersons, Alhousseiny Makanera Kake.

The pro-Conde pages, most of which were created in late 2019 or on a single day in March 2020, have a combined following of about 800,000 people.

In the US the social media platform has added political advertising transparency and controls, and worked to remove and disclose co-ordinated campaigns. However, the Guinean propaganda network exposes “grey areas in Facebook’s policies”, the Stanford study said.

While rival platform Twitter has chosen to ban political ads, and Google has limited their reach, Facebook has stuck to its policy of allowing users to choose to limit ads, or search its ad database that compiles who is paying for which campaign.

“We believe this network is pushing up against the boundaries of acceptable behaviour on Facebook,” Shelby Grossman, a research scholar at the Stanford Internet Observatory, said in an interview. “If you are being paid by political candidates to post media that supports those candidates, you should be transparent of who you are and who you are affiliated with.”

