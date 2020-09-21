World / Africa Zimbabwe teachers to strike over higher wages and allowances​ Unions say members want US$520 a month and will not report to work when schools reopen on September 28 BL PREMIUM

With public exams around the corner and a national lockdown that closed all schools for close to seven months, Zimbabwe’s education system was left in a shambles on Monday after all three teacher unions said their members will resume their strike for higher wages.

Before the Covid-19-induced shutdown of schools in March, teachers had been on strike for higher wages and other ancillary benefits, implying not much schooling has taken place this year though public examinations are expected to begin at the end of October.