World / Africa

More than 50 in overcrowded DRC prison starve to death

The Bunia prison is at 500% capacity, but food portions are allotted based on prison’s nominal capacity rather than their real populations

15 September 2020 - 17:00 Erikas Mwisi Kambale
Picture: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
Picture: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

Beni — Fifty-two inmates at a prison in the northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) city of Bunia have starved to death this year because of insufficient government funding, the UN and local authorities said.

The DRC’s jails are among the world’s most overcrowded, according to the UN, with inmates living in squalid conditions on meagre rations. The Bunia prison operates at nearly 500% of capacity, UN figures show.

“This situation is really worrying,” said Bunia mayor Ferdinand Fimbo, blaming sporadic government support for malnutrition in the prison.

President Félix Tshisekdei told his cabinet this month he would personally ensure prisons across the country did not run out of food or medicine. But the head of the Bunia prison, Camille Zonzi, was quoted in a report by the UN peacekeeping force in the DRC as saying that the government has still only promised, at a meeting last week, to cover three months of the prison’s expenses.

Malnutrition is common in DRC jails because food portions are allotted based on facilities’ nominal capacity, rather than their real populations, according to New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW).

Since January, prison administrations across the country have had to buy food and essential supplies on credit, said Thomas Fessy, HRW’s DRC researcher.

“This tragedy could have been prevented,” Fessy said. “More detainees will die if the government does not act and prisons do not receive vital assistance.”

On September 4, about 100 heavily-armed rebel fighters from an ethnic militia entered Bunia and temporarily surrounded the prison, demanding the release of their comrades, but Fimbo said their demands had nothing to do with the food situation. 

Reuters

DRC chocolate turns locals on to home-grown sweetness

Cocoa and coffee are experiencing a renaissance in the Democratic Republic of the Congo
World
2 months ago

More DRC trafficking prosecutions, but more must be done, minister says

DRC law currently criminalises all forms of sex trafficking, but not all types of labour trafficking
World
2 months ago

DRC presidential aide sentenced to forced labour over graft

Chief of staff also faces millions of dollars in fines after conviction for embezzlement and corruption
World
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Another farm invasion in Zimbabwe despite promises
World / Africa
2.
Beware of a vaccine grab, says Bill Gates
World
3.
Chinese investors call for legal clarity after ...
World / Africa
4.
Zimbabwe to give back land to some white farmers ...
World / Africa
5.
Critically ill Zimbabwe’s health system is in ICU
World / Africa

Related Articles

Abused women in the DRC reconstruct their lives, with compassion

World / Africa

DRC Ebola outbreak kills 43, says WHO

World / Africa

Why African countries are shying away from debt relief

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.