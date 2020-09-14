Critically ill Zimbabwe’s health system is in ICU

In Zimbabwe, pregnant women are left alone in hospitals to give birth, taps have run dry in major urban centres, infrastructure has all but collapsed and more than half the population needs food aid.

This is the toll that two decades of economic mismanagement have taken on a nation once considered one of Africa’s shining stars. Promises of an economic revival and more political freedom made by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, now in his third year of rule, have rung hollow and public anger over intolerable living conditions has spurred protest action that’s been brutally quashed by the military.

Western governments that berated long-time ruler Robert Mugabe for violating civil rights are levelling similar criticism against his successor. And even SA, a regional power broker and long-time Zimbabwe ally, has now entered the fray, dispatching envoys and ruling party officials to Harare to try to help its neighbour resolve the deepening crisis. No headway was made in initial talks and more are planned in coming days.

“I don’t know how low we can get, but we are in a very low space,” said Alex Magaisa, a Zimbabwean law lecturer who helped design the nation’s 2013 constitution.

It wasn’t always like this. In 1980, respected Tanzanian President Julius Nyerere told Mugabe, a young guerrilla leader who had just taken over as prime minister of newly independent Zimbabwe, that he had “inherited a jewel, keep it that way”.

Mugabe spent his first decade in office augmenting the advanced infrastructure and institutions that the whites-only government had built on the back of cheap black labour, and invested heavily in education and health. Zimbabwe rapidly became one of Africa’s most literate nations and boasted some of the continent’s best hospitals.

A crippling IMF programme in the 1990s, rampant corruption, stolen elections and the seizure of white-owned farms laid waste to those achievements. Nowadays, many city roads are untarred, power outages last 18 hours a day and a quarter of the population, unable to make a living, has left. Bulawayo, the second-largest city, hasn’t had piped water since last month.

While a popular revolt is unlikely, with a recent call for a national strike largely ignored as the military deployed onto the streets of major cities, the security forces that put Mnangagwa in power are growing frustrated. In June, military leaders took the unusual step of calling a media conference to deny they were planning a coup.

The president subsequently accused his deputy, former head of the armed forces Constantino Chiwenga, of seeking to undermine him, according to people familiar with the situation.