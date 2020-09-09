World / Africa

Union urges Zimbabwe nurses to end strike amid pandemic

Inflation is running above 800% and nurses and some doctors have been striking to get their meagre salaries paid in US dollars

09 September 2020 - 11:44 MacDonald Dzirutwe
Health workers protest economic hardship during the coronavirus pandemic in Harare, Zimbabwe, on July 6 2020. Picture: REUTERS/PHILIMON BULAWAYO
Health workers protest economic hardship during the coronavirus pandemic in Harare, Zimbabwe, on July 6 2020. Picture: REUTERS/PHILIMON BULAWAYO

Harare — Zimbabwe’s biggest nurses union said on Wednesday that it is encouraging its members to end a pay strike that started in June and which forced major hospitals to turn away patients at a time when the country is fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Inflation is running above 800%, reviving memories of the hardships of more than a decade ago when hyperinflation wiped out savings and pensions.

The Zimbabwe Nurses Association (Zina), which has more than 16,000 members, called for the strike to force President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government to pay US dollar salaries, but authorities say they are unable to do so.

The strike by nurses and senior doctors has crippled public hospitals, with non-emergency patients turned away and some babies stillborn due to lack of adequate medical care.

Zina president Enoch Dongo said nurses wanted to give vice-president Constantino Chiwenga, who was appointed health minister in August, a chance to resolve the dispute.

“When you have a crisis sometimes you need to give people a chance to resolve it. After some time we will review this decision,” Dongo said. “So we are telling our members to report for work, but only if they have transport money and if there is personal protective equipment in hospitals.”

Dongo said the lowest paid nurse earned 6,000 Zimbabwe dollars ($73) in salary and allowances monthly. The state statistical agency says an average family of five needs at least 15,573 Zimbabwe dollars to be not considered poor.

Chiwenga has said the government would soon table a pay offer for the health sector and stop paying medical bills for cabinet ministers and senior officials who seek treatment abroad to save on scarce foreign exchange.

Zimbabweans are growing impatient with Mnangagwa, who promised to revive the economy when he took over from Robert Mugabe after a coup in 2017. Mnangagwa says the economy is being sabotaged the opposition and some Western countries. 

Reuters

Zimbabwean opposition activist Job Sikhala denied bail

MDC deputy chair Sikhala was one of the antigovernment critics arrested in a brutal crackdown on dissent
World
5 days ago

Western governments berate Emmerson Mnangagwa for crackdown

Diplomats’ criticism should be a wake-up call for Cyril Ramaphosa, says political analyst
World
1 week ago

Under-siege Mnangagwa blames ‘hostile forces’ as Zimbabwe collapses

The government continues to put more resources into crushing dissent, with very little availed to fight the Covid-19 pandemic
World
4 weeks ago

