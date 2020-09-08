Zimbabwe to resume international flights from October

Harare — Zimbabwe will resume domestic flights from Thursday and international flights in October in an effort to boost tourism, but travellers will be required to have a certificate clearing them of Covid-19, the government said.

The country suspended flights and shut its borders in March as it sought to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The official infection tally is 7,388 people with 218 deaths.

The government said in a statement that domestic flights would resume on September 10, while international flights would start on October 1.

"All travellers will be required to have a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) Covid-19 clearance certificate issued by a recognised facility within 48 hours from the date of departure," the statement said.

A Covid-19 lockdown has until now closed all tourist attractions, forcing some hotels and resorts to lay off workers. The government expects the tourism sector to contract 7.4% in 2020.

Reuters