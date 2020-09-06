World / Africa Ace Magashule to lead ANC delegation to Zimbabwe Magashule will head a 10-member delegation to Harare on Tuesday and will meet President Emmerson Mnangagwa BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa is upping the ante in his bid to address the political and economic crisis in Zimbabwe, with a 10 member ANC delegation led by secretary-general Ace Magashule set to visit Harare on Tuesday for talks with Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF.

Ramaphosa last week said he would deploy a high-powered ANC team to Zimbabwe “within days” as the political and economic situation in the country continues to be a threat to SA. A previous government delegation he sent to Zimbabwe attracted criticism for an ineffectual visit in which it was blocked from meeting the opposition.