World / Africa

Zimbabwean opposition activist Job Sikhala denied bail

MDC deputy chair Sikhala was one of the antigovernment critics arrested in a brutal crackdown on dissent

03 September 2020 - 20:46 Kevin Samaita
Picture: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44
Picture: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

Harare — While his  fellow activists  were released on bail on Wednesday, the Harare magistrate’s court on Thursday denied bail to Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) deputy chair Job Sikhala saying he is   a flight risk.

Sikhala was one of the antigovernment critics arrested in a brutal crackdown on dissent. Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono and the leader of small opposition group Transform Zimbabwe, Jacob Ngarivhume, were both released from Harare’s maximum security prison on Wednesday on strict bail conditions.

Before their release, Chin’ono and Ngarivhume were denied bail three times by Zimbabwe’s courts. Analysts said their detention was “political persecution”.

In a court ruling which  was meant to “instil fear and could have a chilling effect on young lawyers who may be dissuaded from taking on human rights cases, Chin'ono's lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa, was barred from representing him by the courts.

Like Sikhala, both Ngarivhume and Chin'ono were arrested for allegedly  inciting the public to remove under-fire President Emmerson Mnangagwa during the July 31 demonstrations. The protests were foiled by the military and the police.

Political tension has increased in the southern African country which is grappling with the world’s second-highest inflation and a collapsing economy.

Mnangagwa has responded to the heightened tensions in the country by cracking down on opponents, some of whom have been arrested or abducted.

In denying Sikhala bail, magistrate Lazini Ncube said that it took the police a long time to arrest the accused.

In August, President Cyril Ramaphosa sent envoys to Zimbabwe to negotiate a solution to the country’s political crisis and this week he reiterated that the envoys will return to Harare soon to continue the dialogue.

Zimbabwe high court frees journalist and protest organiser on bail

The two were arrested in July and charged with inciting public violence for allegedly calling for the removal of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ...
World
1 day ago

Emmerson ‘Crocodile’ Mnangagwa is worse for Zimbabwe than Mugabe

Mnangagwa’s administration has been accused of using Covid-19 as an excuse to restrict freedoms, and is not prosecuting those responsible for ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Western governments berate Emmerson Mnangagwa for crackdown

Diplomats’ criticism should be a wake-up call for Cyril Ramaphosa, says political analyst
World
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe to give back land to some white farmers ...
World / Africa
2.
Zimbabwe to give back land to some white farmers ...
World / Africa
3.
Western governments berate Emmerson Mnangagwa for ...
World / Africa
4.
US blacklists ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda over ...
World / Americas
5.
Western governments berate Emmerson Mnangagwa for ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Zimbabwe’s market regulator allows second bourse to open

World / Africa

Zimbabwe high court frees journalist and protest organiser on bail

World / Africa

Zimbabwe to give back land to some white farmers who have not been compensated

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.