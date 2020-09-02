World / Africa

Zimbabwe high court frees journalist and protest organiser on bail

The two were arrested in July and charged with inciting public violence for allegedly calling for the removal of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government

02 September 2020 - 17:15 MacDonald Dzirutwe
UPDATED 02 September 2020 - 20:24
Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono arrives at court in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 7 2020. Picture: REUTERS/PHILIMON BULAWAYO
Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono arrives at court in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 7 2020. Picture: REUTERS/PHILIMON BULAWAYO
Image:

Harare — Prominent Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono was on Wednesday afternoon granted bail by the high court in Harare after spending 43 days in incarceration at the country’s maximum security prison.

Chin’ono, who had been denied bail three times, was one of the journalists who exposed corruption in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration, leading to the arrest and subsequent firing of health minister Obadiah Moyo over a $60m Covid-19 corruption case.

The outspoken Chin’ono was arrested on charges of inciting the public to go out and protest in the foiled July 31 demonstration, which was ruthlessly quashed by the military and the police.

High court judge Tawanda Chitapi set Chin'ono free, granting the him  Z$10,000 bail (about R1700)

As part of his bail conditions, Chin’ono was prohibited from posting messages using his popular Twitter handle.

A frail looking Chin'ono appeared before Chitapi and his lawyers, provided by human rights organisation Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR),  who complained about his treatment in the maximum security prison cells.

The ZLHR said that prison guards manhandled the freelance journalist and brought him to appear before a Harare magistrate against the advice of his doctor.

Chin'ono told reporters doctors had taken a Covid-19 test.

“The doctor who examined him on Monday advised prison authorities at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison to put him in self-isolation,” ZLHR said.

“The doctor recommended that given his condition and the symptoms that he was showing he should not go to court but should be isolated from other inmates.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the same court  granted bail to an opposition politician detained after calling for anti-government protests in July over corruption and the worst economic crisis in more than a decade.

Jacob Ngarivhume was arrested along with Chin’ono on July 20 on charges of inciting violence. Ngarivhume had called for the protests on July 31 and Chin’ono wrote about the call.

High court judge Siyabona Musithu said the politician would be released from detention at a maximum-security prison after paying Z$50,000.

The judge said a lower court had erred in denying Ngarivhume bail.

As part of his bail conditions, Ngarivhume, who leads the small opposition party, Transform Zimbabwe, was barred from posting on Twitter until his case is finalised. He was also ordered to  surrender his passport to the court and report to the police three times a week.

Prevented from protesting by restrictions the government says are needed to stop the spread of Covid-19, activists have used the hashtag #ZimbabweanLivesMatter to criticise Mnangagwa and encourage global pressure on his government.

The detention of Ngarivhume and Chin’ono and the arrest of dozens of activists has led to accusations that the government is persecuting the opposition, a charge the authorities deny.

The opposition has disputed Mnangagwa’s 2018 election win, which took place after he replaced Robert Mugabe in a coup, promising a break with Mugabe’s authoritarian style.

with Reuters

Update: September 2 2020

This story has been updated with details of Hopewell Chin’ono’s court appearance  and more information.

Zimbabwe’s market regulator allows second bourse to open

The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange aims to attract local mining companies and foreign investors locked out of the country's main bourse
World
22 hours ago

Rwanda arrests ‘Hotel Rwanda’ inspiration Paul Rusesabagina for terrorism

The 66-year-old has been an outspoken critic of President Paul Kagame for several years
World
2 days ago

Zimbabwean court bars lawyer from defending jailed journalist Chin’ono

A judge also called for top human rights lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa’s licence to be revoked, saying she ‘scandalised the court’
World
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe to give back land to some white farmers ...
World / Africa
2.
Zimbabwe to give back land to some white farmers ...
World / Africa
3.
Worst famine yet stalks millions as pandemic ...
World
4.
Western governments berate Emmerson Mnangagwa for ...
World / Africa
5.
Western governments berate Emmerson Mnangagwa for ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Emmerson ‘Crocodile’ Mnangagwa is worse for Zimbabwe than Mugabe

Opinion

Zimbabwe has no external support, its treasury laments

World / Africa

Zimbabwean reporter critical of government, Hopewell Chin’ono, denied bail again

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.