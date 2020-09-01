World / Africa

Zimbabwe’s market regulator allows second bourse to open

The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange aims to attract local mining companies and foreign investors locked out of the country's main bourse

01 September 2020 - 22:28 MacDonald Dzirutwe
Picture: 123RF / NATANAEL ALFREDO NEMANITA GINTING
Picture: 123RF / NATANAEL ALFREDO NEMANITA GINTING

Harare — Zimbabwe's markets regulator on Tuesday permitted  a US dollar-denominated stock exchange to operate in the resort town of Victoria Falls, part of efforts to attract foreign investors to a country grappling with severe foreign exchange shortages.

The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX), which is owned by the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE), was given a licence by the securities and exchange commission and is finalising listing and membership requirements.

Treasury officials say VFEX will initially target mining companies operating in Zimbabwe and other firms with foreign listings, including Old Mutual, PPC Zimbabwe and Seedco, which were suspended from the local bourse. Some have since resumed trading.

The VFEX is coming at a time many foreign investors are struggling to take out money from the ZSE.

In June, Zimbabwe further spooked investors when authorities abruptly suspended trading on the ZSE for over a month, accusing some investors of using the bourse to manipulate the local currency.

The government has said it plans to offer incentives to investors on the VFEX, including tax holidays.

Reuters 

Emmerson ‘Crocodile’ Mnangagwa is worse for Zimbabwe than Mugabe

Mnangagwa’s administration has been accused of using Covid-19 as an excuse to restrict freedoms, and is not prosecuting those responsible for ...
Opinion
9 hours ago

Zimbabwe to give back land to some white farmers who have not been compensated

The deal applies only to about 200 farmers who were protected by agreements between Zimbabwe and other countries at the time the state acquired the ...
World
10 hours ago

Zimbabwe’s treatment of its citizens makes things ripe for a coup

A sustained combination of internal and external pressure is required to create a genuine civilian government
Opinion
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe to give back land to some white farmers ...
World / Africa
2.
Western governments berate Emmerson Mnangagwa for ...
World / Africa
3.
Western governments berate Emmerson Mnangagwa for ...
World / Africa
4.
Worst famine yet stalks millions as pandemic ...
World
5.
Zimbabwe to give back land to some white farmers ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

DAVID PILLING: Is the coup making a comeback in Africa?

Opinion

STEVEN KUO: Few options left for Zanu-PF to pull Zimbabwe back from the abyss

Opinion / Columnists

Zimbabwe has no external support, its treasury laments

World / Africa

Zimbabwean reporter critical of government, Hopewell Chin’ono, denied bail again

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.