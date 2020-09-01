World / Africa

Kenya in talks with World Bank for budget-support loan

But treasury secretary Ukur Yatani says support is unlikely to materialise for this financial year

01 September 2020 - 20:32 David Herbling
Ukur Yatani. Picture: REUTERS
Ukur Yatani. Picture: REUTERS

Nairobi — Kenya is in talks with the World Bank for a loan to provide further budget support, but a loan this financial year is unlikely, according to treasury secretary Ukur Yatani.

The East African nation’s government and the lender were “still discussing policy areas” to be covered by the financing and are yet to agree on the amount, Yatani said on Tuesday. The loan “doesn’t look likely for this financial year”, he said.

The World Bank in May approved $1bn in budget support for Kenya, which followed a $750m package approved in 2019. The government will spend the money on subsidised agricultural inputs, affordable housing and improving transparency in public financial management, the lender said at the time.

This will be the third time Kenya takes up a so-called development policy operation loan from the World Bank. It is a tool used to provide financing to help countries plug budget deficits and signals the nation’s shift to seek cheaper concessional funding as it faces debt distress concerns. The International Monetary Fund in May raised Kenya’s risk of debt distress to high from moderate, citing coronavirus shocks.

The budget gap of East Africa’s biggest economy is seen at 840.6-billion shillings ($7.8bn) in the current fiscal year, or 7.5% of GDP, and will be partly financed via net foreign borrowing of 347-billion shillings, Yatani said in his June budget speech. Kenya also plans to borrow 493.4-billion shillings domestically.

Kenya has no plans to issue commercial debt such as Eurobonds or syndicated loans to finance the budget in the current financial year that ends June 2021, Yatani said on Tuesday.

Bloomberg

African Development Bank re-elects Adesina for five-year term

Akinwumi Adesina has had a tumultuous three months with the US saying the bank’s ethics and governance framework must be updated
World
5 days ago

Beijing’s relations with Africa head for a reset after Covid

Loan write-offs are unlikely as terms are renegotiated and new forms of trade emerge
World
2 weeks ago

Namibia allows international travel as it eases most Covid-19 restrictions

President Hage Geingob warns the country will have to adapt to life with the coronavirus to reduce damage to the battered economy
World
1 day ago

Families left ‘roaming like weeds’ in Uganda, forced to make way for commercial farming

Tension often arises on abandoned African land concessions, researchers say, with landless people settling in the areas, only to be moved out when ...
World
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe to give back land to some white farmers ...
World / Africa
2.
Western governments berate Emmerson Mnangagwa for ...
World / Africa
3.
Western governments berate Emmerson Mnangagwa for ...
World / Africa
4.
Worst famine yet stalks millions as pandemic ...
World
5.
Families left ‘roaming like weeds’ in Uganda, ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Global markets have spring in their step at start of new month

Markets

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Chinese tech firms may be just the first targets in US sights

Opinion / Columnists

World Bank pauses ‘Doing Business’ reports due to data irregularities

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.