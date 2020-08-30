Western governments berate Emmerson Mnangagwa for crackdown
Diplomats’ criticism should be a wake-up call for Cyril Ramaphosa, says political analyst
30 August 2020 - 19:18
While SA and its regional allies seem set on dragging their feet on the human rights abuses in Zimbabwe, Western governments have raised the alarm over the political and economic crisis facing that country.
Ambassadors from the US, Britain, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Norway and Poland castigated President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the weekend for using the Covid-19 pandemic to crack down on opponents.
