Namibia allows international travel as it eases most Covid-19 restrictions

30 August 2020 - 22:54 Nyasha Nyaungwa
Picture: 123RF/LIGHTWISE
Picture: 123RF/LIGHTWISE

Windhoek — Namibia will lift lockdown restrictions, allowing international travel, schools to reopen and on-site alcohol consumption from September, President Hage Geingob has announced, but he extended an overnight curfew as Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

The country of 2-million now has 6,906 confirmed Covid-19 cases and the disease is not yet contained — of its 65 deaths, 55 were in August.

African leaders are weighing the impact of the virus against the huge economic and social damage done by lockdowns.

“The virus is likely to remain in our midst for a prolonged time and we must learn to live with it ... learning to live with the virus means adapting our attitudes and behaviours so that we can reduce the damage it can do to our country,” Geingob said in a televised address on Friday night.

He announced an 8pm to 5am curfew in place in the capital, Windhoek, and the Erongo region — Covid-19 hotspots — will be introduced across the country.

But Hosea Kutako International Airport will open its doors to international travellers from Tuesday, while schools, vocational education training providers and universities will be allowed to hold on-site classes from September 7.

Restaurants and hotels outside worst-affected Windhoek and the Erongo region can start selling meals and alcohol to be consumed on the premises, the president announced.

Reuters

Malawi to lift Covid-19 international air travel restrictions from September

All travellers will be required to produce Covid-19 test results taken at least 10 days before arrival
3 days ago

Covid-19 escapes detection in children unless extensive testing is done

A surveillance plan that tests only symptomatic children will fail to identify children who are silently shedding the virus while moving about their ...
2 days ago

Getting Covid-19 twice is not good news, but it is too soon to panic

Three cases of re-infection have been reported, but with so many variables at play, one researcher says ‘it doesn’t make her nervous’
5 days ago

TIM HARFORD: A bluffer’s guide to surviving Covid-19

Age, gender, geography and behaviour are risk factors and contracting the disease depends on where you live
4 hours ago

Private health-care groups counting the cost as patients return

Coronavirus preparations added to costs, while patient numbers for surgeries plummeted
1 day ago

