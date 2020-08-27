World / Africa

Nigeria heads for recession as coronavirus takes toll

International flights to resume from September 5

27 August 2020 - 20:17 Felix Onuah
A man counts naira banknotes at a market in Abuja, Nigeria. Picture: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE
Abuja — Nigeria might fall into recession in the third quarter, the head of the country's budget office said on Thursday, citing the affect of low oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.

The continent's top oil producer faces its worst economic crisis in four decades in the wake of an oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia at the start of the year, and the pandemic, which hurt demand for its main export commodity which provides 90% of foreign exchange earnings.

Ben Akabueze, director-general of the budget office, told reporters it was expected that growth in the third quarter would be negative and the country might fall into recession.

It would be the second quarter of negative growth after the economy contracted by 6% in the second quarter of 2020.

Nigeria's economy was last in recession in 2016, its first in 25 years, and since then growth has been sluggish.

The International Monetary Fund has said it sees Nigeria’s GDP falling 5.4% in 2020, and the government has said the economy may shrink by as much as 8.9%.

Meanwhile,  Nigeria will resume international flights from September 5, the head of the aviation regulatory body said on Thursday.

Musa Nuhu, director-general of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, made the comments at a news conference for the task force on coronavirus.

International flights, which were halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, had been expected to resume on August 29.

Reuters 

African Development Bank re-elects Adesina for five-year term

Akinwumi Adesina has had a tumultuous three months with the US saying the bank’s ethics and governance framework must be updated
3 hours ago

Sub-Saharan Africa needs to up its game to stem falling tax revenue

Improved governance and efficiency would boost the amount collected while digital systems would broaden the base
2 days ago

Covid-19 widens road for Imperial Logistics to expand in Africa

Logistics and transport group tweaks its strategy to reach deeper into the continent
1 day ago

Iata calls on African states to open the skies to allow for more competition

World airlines body calls for full implementation of AU flagship  project aimed at creating a unified air transport market, but  only a handful of ...
1 day ago

