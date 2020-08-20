World / Africa

Zimbabwe summons Vatican envoy to explain Catholic bishops’ criticism

Harare takes offence at accusations that the government lacks the knowledge, skill or stability to rule

20 August 2020 - 17:41 Macdonald Dzirutwe
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Picture: NATALIA FEDOSENKO/REUTERS
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Picture: NATALIA FEDOSENKO/REUTERS

 Zimbabwe’s government has sought a meeting with the Vatican representative to understand whether Catholic bishops who accused it of human rights abuses and cracking down on critics were speaking on behalf of the Holy See.

Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi on Wednesday described a pastoral letter written by the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference, an organisation that represents all Catholics in Zimbabwe, last weekend as “inappropriately prescriptive and grossly disrespectful”.

The bishops' strongly worded letter said the country has a multilayered crisis, including economic collapse, deepening poverty, corruption and human rights abuses.

Inflation running at more than 800% is the clearest sign of the worst economic crisis in more than a decade and has evoked memories of hyperinflation under former president Robert Mugabe, whose 37-year rule was ended by an army coup in 2017.

Ziyambi said Harare authorities took offence at the bishops’ description of the government, headed by Mugabe’s replacement, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, as lacking the knowledge, skill or emotional stability to resolve Zimbabwe’s political and economic problems.

“The statement constitutes an outright insult on the person of President ED Mnangagwa and his entire government, and is couched in language decidedly unbecoming of an institution such as the Catholic Church,” Ziyambi said.

“Government is compelled to engage the Vatican to ascertain whether such statements reflect the official attitude of the Holy See towards Zimbabwe’s leadership or whether these are merely the views of the various individuals concerned.”

Foreign minister Sibusiso Moyo was to meet with the local Vatican representative, Ziyambi said. He denied there is a political crisis in Zimbabwe and said it is all social media hype.

Several activists have been arrested, abducted or tortured for speaking out  against the government and critics accuse Mnangagwa of using the Covid-19 pandemic to stifle dissent.

Zimbabwean court bars lawyer from defending jailed journalist Chin’ono

A judge also called for top human rights lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa’s licence to be revoked, saying she ‘scandalised the court’
World
2 days ago

Local groups and the UN help Zim farmers amid ongoing drought

The international Green Climate Fund has approved a $26.6m grant to scale up climate-resilient agriculture in Zimbabwe
World
2 days ago

SA looks set to remain only option for tackling Zimbabwe crisis

The fate of the troubled country is not on the agenda of the Sadc heads of state summit on Monday
World
4 days ago

WATCH: How Zimbabwe’s reform efforts are helping the economy

Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed
Opinion
1 week ago

Related Articles

NICOLE FRITZ: Ruling against brave Beatrice Mtetwa invites only outrage

Opinion / Columnists

Ramaphosa’s envoys leave Zimbabwe after ‘opposition meeting blocked’

World / Africa

Under-siege Mnangagwa blames ‘hostile forces’ as Zimbabwe collapses

World / Africa

Sparks fly between Zimbabwean president and deputy

World / Africa

EDITORIAL: SA’s impotence means more repression in Zimbabwe

Opinion / Editorials

