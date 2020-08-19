Sierra Leone court freezes Steinmetz’s Octea assets over environmental damage

Freetown — The high court of Sierra Leone, on Wednesday, granted an interim freezing order on the assets of Octea, a subsidiary of Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz’s BSG Resources (BSGR) in a lawsuit over alleged environmental damage around Octea’s diamond mine.

The lawyer for the plaintiffs had requested a freezing order, saying there was a “clear and present risk” the defendants could expatriate funds to avoid having to pay out if the court rules against them.

The lawsuit against Octea subsidiary Koidu, filed in March last year by 73 plaintiffs living around the mine, says they have suffered respiratory infections and headaches due to the mine, and seek $288m in damages.

Octea will appeal the judgment on Thursday, lawyers for the plaintiffs said.

High court judge justice SO Williams said: “This is just an interim order. They will come in tomorrow and the two sides will have time to argue their own positions. At that point it’s just a matter of who is best able to make a compelling case to the court.”

A BSGR spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the freezing order. The spokesperson previously said BSGR would not comment until there was a legal ruling.

Reuters