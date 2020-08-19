World / Africa

Mali’s gold mines still open but shares fall after coup

B2Gold, Resolute Mining, AngloGold Ashanti and Hummingbird Resources all say their mines are producing and staff are safe

19 August 2020 - 16:35 Helen Reid and Zandi Shabalala
Mai's former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta in 2019. Picture: REUTERS
Johannesburg/London  — Gold mining companies in Mali have said they are monitoring the deepening political crisis that hit their share prices on Wednesday. Most said they are operating as usual.

President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta resigned on Tuesday and dissolved parliament hours after soldiers detained him at gunpoint and seized power in a coup.

B2Gold, Resolute Mining, AngloGold Ashanti and Hummingbird Resources all said their mines are producing and staff are safe. Exploration firm Cora Gold said operations at its gold project are ongoing.

But traders sold shares, taking the view that political uncertainty in Mali, which is also battling a jihadist insurgency in the north of the country, is a growing risk.

Resolute Mining shares fell by more than 14%, Hummingbird dropped 8%, and AngloGold Ashanti fell 3%.

“I have always monitored how much exposure I have in West Africa and in each country in the region because there is more risk and this coup reminds you of that,” a London-based gold investor said.

Gold operations in the vast, land-locked nation are located in the south and west, hundreds of kilometres from the capital Bamako where the coup took place. Many miners continued to operate during a 2012 coup.

However, the Economic Community of West African States has ordered the regional closure of borders with Mali. That could complicate resupplying the mining sector that accounted for 9.7% of Mali’s GDP in 2019.

B2Gold said its Fekola mine has sufficient supplies to maintain activities to the end of the third quarter “and beyond if needed”.

Mali’s gold output rose to 71.1 tonnes in 2019, the government has said, and the state earned revenue of 403.6-billion CFA ($734,311,051) from gold mining companies.

Analysts said future production and investment is in doubt.

Vincent Rouget, analyst at Control Risks Group said, “In the longer term, there are more clouds for mining investors as this is the second coup in eight years. It will add to an already very high risk premium that people associate with Mali.” 

Reuters

AU and UN call for release of Malian leader Keïta detained by mutinying soldiers

Turmoil worsens crisis in Mali amid  jihadist insurgency
ICC opens trial against Malian jihadist over Timbuktu destruction

Al Hassan is the second Islamist extremist to face trial at the ICC for the destruction of the Timbuktu shrines
Mali’s president Keita dissolves constitutional court as unrest rages

Embattled leader battles to restore calm as civil unrest spreads across the country and in the capital
Mali teachers strike over Covid-19 fears as schools reopen

Members of seven teachers' unions refuse to return to work over inadequate protection against the virus
