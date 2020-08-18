World / Africa Zimbabwean court bars lawyer from defending jailed journalist Chin’ono A judge also called for top human rights lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa’s licence to be revoked, saying she ‘scandalised the court’ BL PREMIUM

Harare — A Zimbabwean court has barred the country’s top human rights lawyer — who herself faces arrest — from defending journalist and critic of the government Hopewell Chin’ono.

Beatrice Mtetwa has since the time of Robert Mugabe defended opposition figures, including the late Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) founder, Morgan Tsvangirai.