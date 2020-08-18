Zimbabwe court bars lawyer representing jailed journalist
A judge also called for top human rights lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa’s licence to be revoked, saying she ‘scandalised the court’
18 August 2020 - 14:41
A Zimbabwean court, on Tuesday, barred the country’s top human rights lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa from defending incarcerated journalist and government critic Hopewell Chin’ono, as repression of critics by President Emmerson Mnangagwa continues.
Mtetwa is an internationally renowned human rights lawyer who has, since the time of Robert Mugabe, defended victims of politically persecution in Zimbabwe’s courts. She has defended top MDC leaders, including its late leader Morgan Tsvangirai each time they were brought to court.
