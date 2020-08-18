World / Africa

Humanitarian crisis in Burkina Faso as 1-million flee jihadists

Executions, kidnappings and other forms of violence have claimed 1,791 lives this year

18 August 2020 - 18:49 Pauline Bax
Presidential guards at the Laico Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Picture: REUTERS
The number of people who have fled their homes in Burkina Faso has reached 1-million as a humanitarian crisis fueled by jihadist violence is compounded by low rainfall and Covid-19 restrictions, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said.

More than 450,000 people were newly displaced this year while the Burkinabe Council for Emergency Relief and Rehabilitation recorded 184 attacks against civilians, the organisation said in a statement on Tuesday.

In January 2019, the number of displaced nationwide was about 87,000.

Burkina Faso has recorded a surge of militant violence near its eastern borders since 2016, following the path of its neighbour Mali, which has failed to push out Al-Qaeda-linked fighters since 2012 despite a huge UN peacekeeping operation.

Executions, kidnappings and other forms of violence have claimed 1,791 lives this year, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.

“These shocking figures prove how catastrophic the situation is and should provoke the international community to do more to help those in desperate need,” Manenji Mangundu, country director for the NRC in Burkina Faso, said in the statement.

Bloomberg

