World / Africa

Minister who oversaw 1980s Zimbabwe bloodbath dies

Agriculture minister Perrance Shiri, who headed the army during the Gukurahundi Massacre, succumbs to Covid

29 July 2020 - 16:29 Agency Staff
Zimbabwe's agriculture minister, Perrance Shiri, an ex-airforce commander who headed an army unit accused of a notorious massacre in early 1980s, died on July 29, 2020, aged 65, the government said. Picture: JEKESAI NJIKIZANA / AFP
Zimbabwe's agriculture minister, Perrance Shiri, an ex-airforce commander who headed an army unit accused of a notorious massacre in early 1980s, died on July 29, 2020, aged 65, the government said. Picture: JEKESAI NJIKIZANA / AFP

Harare — Zimbabwe’s agriculture minister, Perrance Shiri, a former air force commander who headed an army unit accused of a notorious massacre in the early 1980s, died on Wednesday aged 65, the government said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who made the announcement, paid tribute to Shiri as a “true patriot” but gave no details about the cause of the death.

Shiri was commander of an elite North Korean-trained unit, the Fifth Brigade, that cracked down on a revolt in the western province of Matabeleland in the newly independent Zimbabwe.

Known as the Gukurahundi Massacre, the bloodbath claimed some 20,000 lives, according to the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace in Zimbabwe, a figure supported by Amnesty International.

Mnangagwa was state security minister at the time.

Shiri served for years as commander of the air force before taking up a post as land & agriculture minister under Mnangagwa after a coup that ousted long-time ruler Robert Mugabe in November 2017.

Mnangagwa described Shiri as “a long-time friend and colleague ... a true patriot, who devoted his life to the liberation, independence and service of his country”.

According to an independent daily, NewsDay, Shiri had been quarantined at a private hospital after he was said to have been exposed to Covid-19 by his driver, who died at the weekend.

Critics took to social media to vent their emotions.

“It’s tragic that Shiri has departed without facing justice over the Gukurahundi atrocities he committed in Matabeleland and Midlands Provinces in the 1980s nor telling the truth about those atrocities to help heal the nation. May God rest Shiri’s victims in eternal peace,” tweeted exiled former minister Jonathan Moyo, who served under Mugabe.

AFP

Zimbabwe signs compensation deal with white farmers

As the country endures food and fuel shortages, as well as hyperinflation, it is not clear how the $3.5bn agreed to will be funded
World
5 hours ago

Zimbabwe trading to resume, but Old Mutual and PPC stocks still suspended

Harare government halted trading on Zimbabwe's stock market in June, saying it was being used to undermine the Zimbabwe dollar
World
20 hours ago

Zimbabwe’s mobile-money shutdown pits Mnangagwa against tycoon

The president has accused Strive Masiyiwa’s company of money laundering
World
6 days ago

Zimbabwean activist and journalist charged after calling for anti-graft march

Prosecutors accuse Hopewell Chin'ono and Jacob Ngarivhume of using their Twitter accounts to encourage citizens to march against state corruption
World
1 week ago

Most read

1.
African Development Bank was correct to exonerate ...
World / Africa
2.
The WHO warns that the coronavirus is not seasonal
World
3.
Twitter pulls virus misinformation video ...
World / Americas
4.
More weight added to advocates for masks on ...
World
5.
Zimbabwe signs compensation deal with white ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Zimbabwe imposes curfew and tightens lockdown as Covid-19 infections rise

World / Africa

Zimbabwe says it is on course to meet budget deficit target

World / Africa

How Africa’s leaders are dealing with the coronavirus crisis

World / Africa

Hopes of creating a Victoria Falls exchange in Zimbabwe are in jeopardy

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.