Zimbabwean activist and journalist charged after calling for anti-graft march

Harare — A Zimbabwean rights activist and a journalist were charged in court on Wednesday with promoting public violence ahead of planned antigovernment protests next week and will be kept in jail until a bail ruling on Thursday.

Jacob Ngarivhume, an activist and opposition politician behind the planned July 31 demonstrations, and freelance journalist and government critic Hopewell Chin'ono were arrested at their homes on Monday.

In court, state prosecutors accused the two of using their Twitter accounts to mobilise Zimbabweans to commit public violence by encouraging citizens to demonstrate.

Activists have called for street demonstrations on July 31 against government corruption, which they say has deepened the worst economic crisis in more than a decade.

The two men, who appeared before different magistrates, were not asked to enter a plea. They face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.