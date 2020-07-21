World / Africa

Kenya’s flower industry blooms again as Europe opens up

Kenyan farmers were forced to throw away millions of roses in March as Europe sealed borders and residents put weddings on hold

21 July 2020 - 11:57 Omar Mohammed
Picture: 123RF/MONTICELLO
Picture: 123RF/MONTICELLO

Nairobi — Demand for Kenya’s flowers has recovered to about 85% of pre-coronavirus levels as European markets open up after lockdowns, an industry body said, spurring the hope that the industry could see a full rebound by next year.

Kenyan farmers were forced to throw away millions of roses in March as Europe sealed borders and residents put weddings on hold, and funerals were scaled back.

But demand is returning as restrictions ease and growers are hoping it will recover fully by 2021, said Clement Tulezi, CEO of the Kenya Flower Council.

“We are better than we were two months ago, demand is almost at 85%," Tulezi said. “From our major markets in Europe and elsewhere, we are seeing orders.”

Europe accounts for nearly 70% of Kenya's cut flower exports and coronavirus restrictions had slashed daily orders by half, threatening thousands of jobs in East Africa's richest economy.

Kenyan farmer Inder Nain, whose company Xflora group used to export 350,000 roses a day, saw exports plunge to 50,000 a day in March. Now, that's rebounded to about 250,000, he said, and his 2,000 employees are back at work.

“We are seeing good and steady recovery,” Nain told Reuters.

Flower exports are one of Kenya's top three foreign exchange earners and generated nearly $1bn dollars in sales in 2019.

But like all nations, the coronavirus has battered the economy. Growth is projected to slow to 2.5% in 2020 from 5.4% in 2019.

Flower sellers are still nervous about high freight costs caused by a drop in airline traffic and uncertainty over whether there will be a second coronavirus wave in Europe, Nain said.

“We are still throwing some flowers away but it's quite different from when we were throwing every stem,” Nain said. “We hope by February the disease will be controlled and things will return to normal.”

But exporters also say they cannot fully meet demand, which will be seasonally high in September in Europe, because of limited cargo capacity and high freight costs.

“We are not sure freight capacity and costs will be moving in tandem with demand,” said Tulezi.

Reuters

More thorns than floral fragrance

The flower industry is struggling to recover from lockdown blues
Business
1 week ago

Kenya counts the cost of Covid-19

As Covid-19 cases rise more rapidly in Kenya, President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced an extension of measures to try contain the virus
Features
1 month ago

Will African central banks keep on cutting interest rates?

Very few countries have space to ease monetary policy further, given continued exchange-rate pressures and rising inflation, one economist says
Economy
19 hours ago

Most read

1.
Two experimental Covid-19 vaccines ‘produce ...
World
2.
German abattoirs at risk of Covid-19 due to air ...
World / Europe
3.
Rambling Kanye West breaks down in tears at ...
World / Americas
4.
Confusion and bewilderment over Kanye West’s ...
World / Americas
5.
UK pre-orders 90-million doses of Covid-19 vaccine
World / Europe

Related Articles

Kenya counts the cost of Covid-19

Features / Africa

Covid-19 disrupts African flower producers

Features / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.