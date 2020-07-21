AU leaders resume talks to resolve Nile dam dispute

Sudan and Egypt view the dam as a threat to vital water supplies, while Ethiopia considers it essential for its electrification and development. Multiple rounds of talks have ended in deadlock.

Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko said the meeting got under way shortly after 4pm.

Leaders from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Mali, SA and Sudan had been invited to the discussion, which is a follow-up to a similar meeting in June.

AU Commission chair Moussa Faki was also expected to attend, along with observers from the US, EU and World Bank.

Tensions escalated in June after Egypt accused Ethiopia of “intransigence” and called on the UN Security Council to intervene.

Cairo, Khartoum and the Arab League have since asked Addis Ababa to delay filling the dam reservoir until a comprehensive deal is reached.

Ethiopia, however, said it was on schedule to begin the operation in July as planned — though an exact date has not yet been set.

AFP