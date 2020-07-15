World / Africa

Tunisia’s embattled prime minister resigns

15 July 2020 - 20:42 Souhail Karam and Jihen Laghmari
Tunisian Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh speaks at the Assembly of People's Representatives in Tunis, Tunisia, February 26 2020. Picture: REUTERS/ZOUBEIR SOUISSI
Tunis — Tunisian Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh on Wednesday submitted his resignation, in a move aimed at containing a political crisis in a North African nation whose sputtering economy was further battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Fakhfakh’s decision, reported by independent radio station Mosaique FM on its website, came shortly after President Kais Saied had requested he step down. Earlier in the day, a group of 105 legislators filed a formal no-confidence motion the premier, who has come under fire for alleged conflict of interest.

Fakhfakh came into office after a predecessor nominated by the moderate Islamist Ennahda Party failed to get the support of the fragmented assembly. He inherited a country where partisan politics have stymied efforts to revive the economy.

The prime minister has fought back, mainly targeting his detractors at Ennahda. Fakhfakh announced earlier in the week that he would reshuffle the cabinet, looking to strip the party that holds the largest bloc of seats in the legislature of its portfolios.

Ennahda has been criticised by its opponents in parliament of trying to usurp power and of being too close to Turkey and the Muslim Brotherhood.

Bloomberg

