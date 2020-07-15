World / Africa

Ethiopia’s Nile dam reservoir fills as talks with Sudan and Egypt stall

Egypt asks Ethiopia for urgent clarification on whether it has started filling the reservoir

15 July 2020 - 21:29 Khalid Abdelaziz
A satellite image shows a view of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam in Ethiopia, July 12 2020. MAXAR TECH/REUTERS
A satellite image shows a view of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam in Ethiopia, July 12 2020. MAXAR TECH/REUTERS

Addis Ababa —  The reservoir behind the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is filling, its water minister said on Wednesday, a day after talks with Sudan and Egypt on the giant Blue Nile hydroelectric project stalled.

Sudan and Egypt both fear the $4bn dam could lead to water shortages in their own states.

“The construction of the dam and the filling of the water go hand in hand,” Ethiopian water minister Seleshi Bekele said in televised comments. “The filling of the dam doesn't need to wait until the completion of the dam.”

The water level had increased from 525m  to 560m, he said.

The comments by Seleshi did not address whether Ethiopia had closed the gates of the dam. The area has also seen recent heavy rainfall.

“My understanding of his statement is that they have not closed the outlets,” said Dina Mufti, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry.

Seleshi had tweeted earlier in the day: “The inflow into the reservoir due to heavy rainfall and runoff exceeded the outflow and created natural pooling. This continues until overflow is triggered soon.”

The minister, his spokesperson, and the spokesperson for the prime minister's office did not return calls seeking clarification.

The project has raised concerns in Egypt that already limited Nile waters, which its 100-million people depend on heavily, will be further restricted. The Blue Nile is a tributary of the Nile from which Egypt gets 90% of its fresh water.

Egypt asked Ethiopia for urgent clarification on whether it had started filling the reservoir, the foreign ministry said.

On Tuesday, talks between the three nations to regulate the flow of water from the dam failed to reach agreement.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said secretary-general Antonio Guterres had urged the three countries to “seize the opportunity in the coming days to bridge remaining differences and reach a mutually beneficial agreement for their peoples”.

The dam, when finished, will have an installed capacity of 6,450MW — more than doubling Ethiopia's existing capacity — and is the centrepiece of the country's bid to become Africa's biggest power exporter.

The dam is being built about 15km from the border with Sudan. Sudan and Egypt have sought a legally binding agreement before the dam is filled.

Sudan's ministry of irrigation & water resources said it was prompted to investigate after satellite images appeared to show the reservoir filling.

“It was evident from the flow metres in the al-Deim border station with Ethiopia that there is a retreat in the water levels, equivalent to 90-million cubic metres per day, confirming the closure of the gates of the Renaissance Dam,” it said in a statement.

Sudan rejects any unilateral actions taken by any party as negotiating efforts continue, it said.

Reuters 

Donald Trump’s African diplomacy falls flat with little headway in Nile dam dispute

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi asked the US to intervene in Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam disagreement
World
5 days ago

China urges Ethiopia to talk anew to Egypt about filling dam on Nile

US, EU and UN also urge the two African countries to peacefully resolve their differences over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
World
1 month ago

DAVID PILLING: Nile dam puts Ethiopia and Egypt at loggerheads

Ethiopia Prime Minister does not want hostilities and calls on SA president to help solve dispute
Opinion
5 months ago

Most read

1.
US backtracks in standoff with Harvard and MIT ...
World / Americas
2.
Arrest warrants out for London bankers in ...
World / Europe
3.
Hopes of creating a Victoria Falls exchange in ...
World / Africa
4.
How subsidies are making electric cars free in ...
World / Europe
5.
Hong Kong puts strictest new Covid-19 measures in ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Turmoil at funeral of Ethiopian activist after 90 die in week of unrest

World / Africa

Ethnic chauvinists might derail civic victory in Ethiopia

Opinion

Covid-19 disrupts African flower producers

Features / Africa

Ethiopia to close Eritrean refugee camp despite virus fears

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.