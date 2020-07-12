Mali’s president Keita dissolves constitutional court as unrest rages

Bamako — Mali’s embattled President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has announced the dissolution of the constitutional court in an attempt to calm the civil unrest gripping the African country amid growing numbers of opposition leaders arrested.

The court has been at the centre of controversy since it overturned provisional results for a parliamentary poll earlier in 2020.

This has triggered protests in several cities, and on Friday several turned violent. Clashes raged again in the capital, Bamako, on Saturday as demonstrators — angered by a long-running jihadist conflict, economic woes and perceived government corruption — demanded the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Authorities say four people have died in the unrest, while six opposition figures have been detained in two days as the government cracks down on an alliance known as the June 5 Movement.

Keita said he had repealed the licences of all remaining members of the constitutional court so new judges could be appointed from next week.

“The reformed court can quickly help us find solutions to the disputes arising from the legislative elections,” he said in an evening television address.