World / Africa

Uganda targeting journalists ahead of elections — watchdog

Committee to Protect Journalists says security forces are cracking down on authors and journalists who challenge the president

10 July 2020 - 17:55 Elias Biryabarema
Uganda President Yoweri Museveni in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on February 9 2020. Picture: REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Uganda President Yoweri Museveni in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on February 9 2020. Picture: REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Iganga — Uganda’s security forces are cracking down on authors and journalists who challenge the 34-year-old rule of President Yoweri Museveni ahead of elections next year, a watchdog told Reuters. 

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said it documented the cases of 10 journalists and writers assaulted by security personnel, detained, or charged with offences to do with their work this year, compared to four such cases in 2019.

“Police and the military have turned political reporting into a dangerous assignment,” said Muthoki Mumo, the committee’s representative for Sub-Saharan Africa.

Calls seeking comment to police spokesperson Fred Enanga, information minister Judith Nabakooba and presidential spokesperson Don Wanyama were not answered.

Presidential elections are scheduled for early 2021. Opposition leaders say the clampdown makes campaigning even harder after the government forbade mass rallies, citing the spread of the new coronavirus.

“It will be near to impossible to campaign,” said opposition legislator Asuman Basalirwa, pointing out that most television and radios stations are pro-government.

Satirical Ugandan author Kakwenza Rukirabashaija said he was arrested in April and interrogated for five days in the ministry of defence headquarters in Mbuya about whether his novel The Greedy Barbarian is a satire of Museveni.

He was beaten with a baton, punched in the face, and chained up, he said, showing Reuters scars and a scan of a damaged kidney he said came from the torture.

“I was like, tomorrow I will tell them anything because I am going to die ... my body became numb, the blood stopped flowing,” he told Reuters, his voice trembling. “I prayed ... bless my family, my wife and children.”

He was eventually charged over Facebook posts that prosecutors said encouraged people to disobey anti-coronavirus measures.

Uganda military spokesperson Brig Richard Karemire said he was unable to comment because he had not spoken to the people who handled Rukirabashaija’s case.

Political opponents of Museveni, 75, have frequently been arrested and beaten.

University professor Stella Nyanzi’s profanity-laden invectives against Museveni earned her a large online following but also landed her in jail.

She was released in February after serving more than a year on cyber harassment charges stemming from anti-Museveni Facebook posts. A popular blogger, Joseph Kabuleta, was arrested last year after calling Museveni a thief. He told local TV he had been stripped and drenched during interrogation. 

Reuters

People living illegally in Uganda’s protected zones around lakes face eviction

Thousands have been displaced from their homes along the shoreline by the worst flooding since records began more than a century ago
World
4 weeks ago

Uganda’s HIV problem doubles-down on the Covid-19 pandemic

Yet, despite its alarming rate of HIV infections, a lack of food during its coronavirus lockdown is killing more in the country now
World
1 month ago

Uganda detains Stella Nyanzi over coronavirus lockdown protest

The author, university lecturer and rights activist arrested for protesting against slow distribution of relief food and human rights abuses
World
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Botswana announces fuel rationing amid shortages
World / Africa
2.
Malawians angry at family ties in the new cabinet
World / Africa
3.
How do you deal with Trump? Very carefully
World
4.
Seoul mayor Park Won-soon found dead after sexual ...
World / Asia
5.
No quick fix in fight against global warming, ...
World

Related Articles

CARMEL RICKARD: Time tells against regulator in Uganda tax fraud case

Opinion / In Good Faith

MTN renews Uganda operating licence after two-year negotiation

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.