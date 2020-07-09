World / Africa

Ghana warned of potential Covid calamity as hundreds of health workers infected

Nearly 780 health service workers have tested positive for Covid-19 and many more are in precautionary isolation, leaving some of Ghana's hospitals understaffed

09 July 2020 - 18:35 Christian Akorlie
Picture: 123RF/LIGHTWISE
Picture: 123RF/LIGHTWISE

Accra —  The coronavirus pandemic risks overwhelming Ghana's health sector if the government does not take urgent action such as guaranteeing health workers have sufficient personal protective equipment, national medical groups said on Thursday.

By the end of June 779 health workers had contracted Covid-19 and many more were unable to work as they waited for test results in isolation, jeopardising care for the growing number of patients requiring hospital care, four associations said in a joint statement.

“The current state of affairs has the potential to overstretch the already fragile health system,” they said.

The warning was issued by the national doctors, nurses and pharmacists associations and the health service workers union after an emergency meeting on July 1.

“We entreat the government to take swift and practicable measures to avert the imminent calamitous ramifications,” they said.

With the most comprehensive testing campaign in West Africa, Ghana has so far registered more than 23,400 cases of Covid-19 and 129 deaths.

But the groups said efforts to contain the virus are being undermined by a shortage of personal protective equipment for health workers, difficulties enforcing infection prevention protocols in health facilities, and the slow processing of test results, among other issues.

Despite rising numbers of coronavirus cases, Ghana was one of the first countries in West Africa to trial easing lockdown measures in April in an effort to protect the economy.

Reuters

Covid-19 creeps through the crowded cells of Cameroon

Mouldy, squalid cells in the country are ‘a horror’, with one prison population at three times its capacity
World
6 hours ago

Kenyan schools will only reopen in January 2021

The country says the 2020 school year will be considered lost due to Covid-19
World
2 days ago

Covid-19 pandemic threatens gains made in fight against HIV

About 42,500 more lives than usual will be lost to HIV/Aids in the next year if half people in SA on treatment are unable to get their medication
National
3 days ago

Nigerian doctors face onslaught from security forces during Covid-19 battle

Doctors report that incidents of extortion, beatings and arbitrary detention have rocketed
World
3 days ago

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe farmers offered $3.5bn to settle old ...
World / Africa
2.
Harvard and MIT to sue Donald Trump ...
World / Americas
3.
Covid-19 cases up 24% in Africa in past week, as ...
World / Africa
4.
Portugal grabs assets of Isabel Dos Santos
World
5.
How do you deal with Trump? Very carefully
World

Related Articles

Covid-19 cases up 24% in Africa in past week, as official urges more safety ...

World / Africa

Covid-19 creeps through the crowded cells of Cameroon

World / Africa

Kenyan schools will only reopen in January 2021

World / Africa

African economies could shrink 3.4% in 2020 due to Covid-19, says AfDB

World / Africa

Mnangagwa fires Zimbabwe’s health minister after corruption charge

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.