World / Africa

Kenyan schools will only reopen in January 2021

The country says the 2020 school year will be considered lost due to Covid-19

07 July 2020 - 14:15 Eric Ombok
Picture: 123RF/GRAHAM OLIVER
Picture: 123RF/GRAHAM OLIVER

Nairobi — Schools in Kenya will reopen in January 2021 and not September 2020 as planned, with the number of coronavirus infections in the country continuing to climb.

“The school calendar of this year will be considered lost due to Covid-19,” education secretary George Magoha said on Tuesday in a televised address from the capital, Nairobi.

Primary and secondary final-year learners will sit for their examinations “later next year”. he said.

The East African nation has confirmed 8,067 virus infections since March when the first case was discovered, and the attendance of school in physical classrooms was suspended as part of measures to curb its spread.

Kenya has tested almost 200,000 people, with about 8% of tests returning positive in recent days.

Schooling will remain one of Kenya’s sectors most-affected by the virus after President Uhuru Kenyatta announced lifting restrictions on travel into and out of the nation’s two biggest cities on Monday.

Kenyatta also said international passenger flights will resume from August 1.

Bloomberg

Russians and Saudis top UK’s first post-Brexit sanctions list

Financial sector,  insurance industry and even UK boarding schools could be affected as 25 Russian and 20 Saudis named on the list of offenders
World
14 hours ago

Kenya elected to UN Security Council in second vote

Kenya beats Djibouti to replace SA in January as non-permanent member
World
2 weeks ago

Africa’s safari sector ravaged as game parks lie idle

Jobs and investments are under threat as the coronavirus lays waste to a multibillion-dollar industry
World
3 weeks ago

Africa’s debt costs eat into funds needed for Covid-19 recovery

Countries could be forced into default as governments take up even more loans to tackle the pandemic
World
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Portugal grabs assets of Isabel Dos Santos
World
2.
Unflattering book by Trump’s niece to be released ...
World / Americas
3.
Banks abandon London as mass job cuts loom
World / Europe
4.
Russians and Saudis top UK’s first post-Brexit ...
World / Europe
5.
Facebook and Twitter block Hong Kong government’s ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Mmusi Maimane’s challenge on easing lockdown and reopening schools is dismissed

National

Detailed risk prediction is needed to combat Covid-19

Opinion

Dali Mpofu accuses state of sending children into ‘raging fire’ amid Covid-19

National

Boris Johnson needs solid plan for reopening UK schools

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.