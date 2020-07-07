World / Africa

African economies could shrink 3.4% in 2020 due to Covid-19, says AfDB

07 July 2020 - 22:17 Leanne de Bassompierre
Picture: MICHELE SPATARI/AFP
Picture: MICHELE SPATARI/AFP

Abidjan — The African Development Bank (AfDB) cut its forecast for economic growth on the continent because of the impact of the coronavirus and now sees GDP contracting by at least 1.7% in 2020, and double that if the pandemic continues into the second half of 2020.

That new projections released in a supplement to its Economic Outlook on Tuesday compared with a January forecast of 3.9% growth. If the disease isn’t swiftly addressed, Africa faces a major humanitarian and public health disaster, according to the report.

The Abidjan, Ivory Coast-based multilateral lender forecasts a partial recovery to expansion of about 3% in 2021. However, that won’t make up for an estimated cumulative loss to Africa’s GDP of $173.1 billion to $236.7 billion for 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, it said. Countries dependent on tourism, oil exporters and other resource-intensive economies have been hit hardest.

The number of people living in extreme poverty on the continent could increase to 463-million because as many as 30-million jobs may be lost, according to the report.

The lender advises that to reopen economies “policymakers need to follow a phased and incremental approach that carefully evaluates the trade-offs between restarting economic activity too quickly and safeguarding the health of the population.”

The AfDB is Africa’s biggest multilateral bank. In March, it sold a $3bn social bond to help countries in the region deal with the fallout from the coronavirus. It also launched a $10bn crisis-response facility.

Bloomberg

