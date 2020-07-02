AU says Africa lost $55bn in ‘lifeblood’ tourism industry during lockdowns

Africa's travel and tourism industry has lost about $55bn due to the closure of borders to limit the spread of Covid-19, the AU said Thursday.

On a continent where safaris are a powerful tourist magnet, the sector has been badly hit by lockdowns that shuttered air, land and sea borders.

“The impact is really severe,” AU commissioner Amani Abou-Zeid said at a virtual briefing organised by the World Economic Forum and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“We are talking here about $55bn lost within three months in a year when we were supposed to see an increase in travel and air transport,” she said. “There are airlines that may not survive Covid-19.”

“In Africa tourism is not luxury,” she said. “This is our livelihood.”

Despite a steady rise in coronavirus cases, countries across Africa are forging ahead with plans to resume air traffic.