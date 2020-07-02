World / Africa

Covid-19

AU says Africa lost $55bn in ‘lifeblood’ tourism industry during lockdowns

02 July 2020 - 21:48 Agency Staff
Picture: 123RF / TRAVNIKOV STUDIO
Picture: 123RF / TRAVNIKOV STUDIO

Africa's travel and tourism industry has lost about $55bn due to the closure of borders to limit the spread of Covid-19, the AU said Thursday.

On a continent where safaris are a powerful tourist magnet, the sector has been badly hit by lockdowns that shuttered air, land and sea borders.

“The impact is really severe,” AU commissioner Amani Abou-Zeid said at a virtual briefing organised by the World Economic Forum and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“We are talking here about $55bn lost within three months in a year when we were supposed to see an increase in travel and air transport,” she said. “There are airlines that may not survive Covid-19.”

“In Africa tourism is not luxury,” she said. “This is our livelihood.”

Despite a steady rise in coronavirus cases, countries across Africa are forging ahead with plans to resume air traffic.

A handful of states reopened their borders last week, including Zambia and Sierra Leone. Senegal has announced the resumption of international air travel from July 15.

“As we are going to open ... we are also now pushing for intra-African tourism,” Abou-Zeid said, calling for lower taxes, reduced ticket fees and visa facilitation to encourage “Africans to see Africa”.

She hoped the reopening of the skies would “cushion some of the serious impacts on ... air transport and tourism”.

Africa has recorded more than 420,000 coronavirus cases and over 10,000 deaths.

SA, with its rigorous testing measures, is the hardest-hit country in Sub-Saharan Africa, accounting for about a third of total cumulative numbers in the region.

WHO regional chief Matshidiso Moeti has warned of a “certain underestimation of cases” due to test kit shortages and the tendency to test only symptomatic patients

Prosper Zo'o Minto'o of the International Civil Aviation Organisation described the virus' impact on the African airline industry as “alarming”.

Airlines flew 60-million fewer passengers on international routes over the past three months, and 30-million fewer for domestic travel.

Zo'o Minto'o estimated that airlines would require at least $20bn in aid for them to take back to the skies.

AFP

Solidarity shoots down SAA business rescue plan

Union says the radical changes needed to create a successful airline are not on the table
National
8 hours ago

Taking off in bid to beat 'airline apocalypse'

But business travel only rule means gloomy skies ahead
Business
2 weeks ago

Comair rescue plan may be delayed by another month

Business rescue practitioners want more time to further consider a funding offer
Companies
2 days ago

Frequent flyer: business travel is dead on its feet

Virtual technology is changing the way we think about conferences and meetings
Life
1 day ago

Senegal's airlines struggle as Covid-19 stops people flocking to beaches and forests

The government said the suspension of all flights in and out of Senegal would be extended until June 30
World
1 month ago

Ethiopian Airlines coronavirus losses soar to $550m

CEO says the company will not lay off any of its employees
Companies
2 months ago

