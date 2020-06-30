World / Africa

Africa’s WTO nominee feels ‘strong support’ from the continent

Nigerian Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is a former finance and foreign minister with more than 25 years experience at the World Bank

30 June 2020 - 12:10 Emma Farge
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. Picture: WIKIMEDIA
Geneva — Nigeria’s candidate to head the World Trade Organisation (WTO) said she feels “strong support” from Africa and expects African leaders to unite behind one candidate as sources following the race said she is gaining broader backing.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a former finance and foreign minister who has more than 25 years experience at the World Bank, is looking to replace Brazil’s Roberto Azevêdo who announced last month he would step down on Aug. 31, in a surprise move at a critical juncture for the body.

Africa has struggled in the past to unite behind one candidate and the Geneva-based watchdog has never been led by someone from the continent before, nor by a woman, and there is broad feeling it is Africa’s turn.

“I cannot presume for any group but I can tell you that I feel strong support from the region,” she said on Monday, adding that she is having “very constructive conversations” among the 164 members.

One delegate described her as “definitely the favourite”, especially since European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan dropped out, and likely to be acceptable to China and the US.

Egypt’s Hamid Mamdouh, a former WTO official, is also a candidate and was endorsed by the AU months ago, before Okonjo-Iweala’s candidacy was announced.

The new head’s in-tray includes overseeing reforms, clinching a long-overdue multilateral trade deal [the African Continental Free Trade Area], coping with a post-coronavirus recession, as well as growing protectionism and US-China trade tensions.

“The problems are very deep and challenging but they are not insoluble,” she said, stressing the need for reform including of the body’s top court which is a priority for Washington.

Critics say she does not have enough direct trade experience but she says being an outsider is an advantage. Backers laud her negotiating skills, including a deal to cancel billions of dollars of Nigerian debt.

“Over my long career I’ve managed to build relationships and platforms at levels high enough to be able to dialogue with the right people,” she said.

Nominations are open until July 8 at the WTO, which traditionally chooses a chief by consensus.

