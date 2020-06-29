World / Africa

Zimbabwe Stock Exchange suspends trading on Monday

Zimbabwe’s government ordered that the bourse and mobile money transfer agents temporarily halt business to allow for probe into illegal forex dealing

29 June 2020 - 16:45 Agency Staff
A broker makes a bid at a morning trading session of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in the capital Harare. Picture: REUTERS
A broker makes a bid at a morning trading session of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in the capital Harare. Picture: REUTERS

Harare — Zimbabwe’s stock exchange said it was suspending trading on Monday following a weekend government order that the bourse and mobile money transfer agents temporarily halt business to allow for investigations into illegal forex dealing.

“While we await guidance from our regulators on the operational modalities going forward, we notify out stakeholders that trading has been suspended until further notice,” Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) CEO Justin Bgoni said in a statement on Sunday.

In a shock statement on Friday night, the information ministry permanent secretary announced the immediate suspension of trade on the ZSE and mobile money transfer platforms.

Secretary Nick Mangwana blamed mobile money transfer platforms for causing a gap between the market exchange and official exchange rate.

At one point Zimbabwe’s currency traded at 100 to the US dollar compared to the official rate of 57 to the US dollar.

He said the government was in “possession of impeccable intelligence ... whereby mobile-based phone systems ... are conspiring with the help of the ZSE — either deliberately or inadvertently — in illicit activities that are sabotaging the economy.”

He singled out one service provider as “the central pivot of the galloping black market exchange rate, therefore fuelling the incessant price hikes of goods and services that are bedevilling the economy and causing untold hardship to the people of Zimbabwe”. 

Inflation in May stood at 785.55% , according to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency.

Last week the price of fuel went up 152% after the central bank relaunched foreign currency auctions last held 16 years ago.

The price of bread has trebled in recent weeks while prices of other groceries have been going up by varying percentages.

AFP

Zimbabwe could learn from Sassa amid its Covid-19 crisis

The informal sector accounts for 90% of country’s workforce, with the formal and informal divide exposed by the pandemic, writes Sikhululekile ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Zimbabwe denies bail to three opposition MPs charged with lying over torture

The three women were admitted to hospital with injuries after they were arrested and said they had been taken by unidentified men who beat them and ...
World
2 weeks ago

Economic meltdown in Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF grills finance minister and central bank governor

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has blamed the economy’s woes on the private sector
World
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Covid-19 makes companies reconsider unperforming ...
World / Europe
2.
Fewer cars on world’s roads but deadlier crashes ...
World
3.
Lazarus Chakwera sworn in, promising to unite ...
World / Africa
4.
Global Covid-19 deaths near 500,000 as new ...
World
5.
Iran issues arrest warrant for Donald Trump over ...
World / Middle East

Related Articles

THE HERALD: Why did Zimbabwe drag its feet on illicit transactions?

Opinion

Zimbabwe calls in US envoy to explain ‘foreign adversary’ comment by official

World / Africa

Catastrophe looms in Zimbabwe

Features / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.