World / Africa

Gabon’s senate votes to decriminalise homosexuality

29 June 2020 - 22:18 Agency Staff
An LGBTQ rainbow flag. Picture: JACK GUEZ / AFP
An LGBTQ rainbow flag. Picture: JACK GUEZ / AFP

Libreville — Gabon's senate on Monday voted to decriminalise homosexuality, sparking an outcry from traditionalists who charged that it went against local social and religious norms.

The central African country's National Assembly had voted late Tuesday to adopt an amendment to criminal legislation to remove a paragraph prohibiting “sexual relations between people of the same sex”.

On Monday, 59 senators in the upper house also voted to scrap the law, with 17 against and four abstentions.

It will formally become law once the president — whose government pushed for the amendment — ratifies it.

Prime Minister Julien Nkoghe Bekale said he had religious convictions, tolerance and respect for human life.

“As I am against the death penalty, I am also against the stigmatisation of homosexuals. Congratulations to the parliamentarians for having changed mentalities and being able to adapt to the times,” he tweeted.

Sylvia Bongo, Gabon's First Lady, also backed the move, saying in an online post that parliament had restored a fundamental human right for its citizens.

But several prominent politicians and religious leaders have reacted angrily to the development, saying it was an “un-African” measure aimed at appeasing foreign donors.

The criminalisation of homosexuality went almost unnoticed among Gabon's less than 2-million inhabitants when it was adopted in 2019. The text was introduced by the upper house in July 2019.

It stipulated that having homosexual relations in Gabon was considered “an offence against morality”, punishable by up to six months in prison and a fine of 5-million CFA francs ($8,600).

Homosexuality is a criminal offence in more than half of sub-Saharan countries.

AFP, Reuters

Streaming Singapore pride event called ‘immoral’ in petition

Organisers of the 24-hour event say they will go ahead with their plans, calling the petition ‘unkind and uncharitable’
World
6 days ago

LGBTQ artist and activist faces porn trial in Russia

Yulia Tsvetkova’s case has prompted international attention with Amnesty International declaring her a prisoner of conscience facing ‘absurd charges’
World
3 months ago

Hong Kong rules for same-sex couples getting public housing

The high court ruled that a government ban on gay couples getting access to public housing to be unconstitutional
World
3 months ago

Tanzania has become a deadly place to live for the LGBTI community

There’s a lot more to fear than social stigma these days as the government cracks down even more brutally and blocks access to crucial medicine
World
4 months ago

Most read

1.
Iran issues arrest warrant for Donald Trump over ...
World / Middle East
2.
Covid-19 makes companies reconsider unperforming ...
World / Europe
3.
Fewer cars on world’s roads but deadlier crashes ...
World
4.
Biggest Swedish pension fund to sell major fossil ...
World / Europe
5.
Lazarus Chakwera sworn in, promising to unite ...
World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.