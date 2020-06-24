World / Africa

Police in Kinshasa disperse hundreds of protesters opposing proposed law

24 June 2020 - 22:41 Benoit Nyemba and Hereward Holland
Protesters head towards parliament in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of Congo, June 24 2020. Picture: ARSENE MPIANA / AFP
Protesters head towards parliament in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of Congo, June 24 2020. Picture: ARSENE MPIANA / AFP

Kinshasa — Democratic Republic of Congo police fired teargas and water cannon on Wednesday to repel hundreds of protesters whose rally against a proposed new law threatened to spill into the parliament compound in the capital Kinshasa.

Opponents say the proposed legislation, which would place prosecutors under the government's authority rather than the courts, undermines the independence of the judiciary.

On the second day of protests, crowds of mostly young men chanted and squared up to security forces on the streets around parliament, before being pushed back by armed officers in jeeps.

The proposal was put forward by a member of former president Joseph Kabila's PPRD party, but has faced opposition from the UDPS party of President Felix Tshisekedi.

“We will fight to the end to protect the independence of the judicial system,” said protester and UDPS supporter Jean Kabamba, whose head was wrapped in a Congolese flag.

The tension and frustration felt by Tshisekedi's party predates Wednesday's protest, said Fred Bauma from the Congo Research Group at New York University. The proposed law “is just a trigger”, he said.

Tshisekedi took power in 2019, but his presidency has been hampered by an awkward power-sharing deal with Kabila, whose allies control a majority of ministries and seats in parliament.

The  trial of Tshisekedi's former chief of staff on  embezzlement and corruption charges pointed to other cracks in the ruling elite. Vital Kamerhe backed Tshisekedi in his successful election campaign in return for his support in the 2023 race. On Saturday, he was sentenced to 20 years hard labour.

Reuters

DRC presidential aide sentenced to forced labour over graft

Chief of staff also faces millions of dollars in fines after conviction for embezzlement and corruption
World
3 days ago

More than 660,000 displaced as call to halt hostilities is ignored

Despite a UN call for a global ceasefire during the pandemic, the Norwegian Refugee Council says conflict zones, most in Africa, are still at war
World
1 month ago

DRC to improve safety of artisinal cobalt mining

RCS Global and the Responsible Minerals Initiative are partners in the initiative, which involves giving ‘corrective action’ plans to unsafe mines
World
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Argentina is shutting shop as Covid-19 takes a ...
World / Americas
2.
Pakistan plane crashed as pilots talked about the ...
World / Asia
3.
Stiglitz and Roubini gloomy over recovery, ...
World
4.
Brazilian judge orders Jair Bolsonaro to wear ...
World / Americas
5.
AfCFTA will push on even if virus second-wave ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Deaths reported in DRC protest against market closure due to Covid-19

World / Africa

Setback in DRC as new Ebola outbreak declared

World / Africa

Flipping the switch on Inga 3?

Features / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.