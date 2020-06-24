Police in Kinshasa disperse hundreds of protesters opposing proposed law

Kinshasa — Democratic Republic of Congo police fired teargas and water cannon on Wednesday to repel hundreds of protesters whose rally against a proposed new law threatened to spill into the parliament compound in the capital Kinshasa.

Opponents say the proposed legislation, which would place prosecutors under the government's authority rather than the courts, undermines the independence of the judiciary.

On the second day of protests, crowds of mostly young men chanted and squared up to security forces on the streets around parliament, before being pushed back by armed officers in jeeps.

The proposal was put forward by a member of former president Joseph Kabila's PPRD party, but has faced opposition from the UDPS party of President Felix Tshisekedi.

“We will fight to the end to protect the independence of the judicial system,” said protester and UDPS supporter Jean Kabamba, whose head was wrapped in a Congolese flag.