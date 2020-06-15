World / Africa

Zimbabwe denies bail to three opposition MPs charged with lying over torture

The three women were admitted to hospital with injuries after they were arrested and said they had been taken by unidentified men, who beat them and sexually assaulted one of them

15 June 2020 - 16:54 Agency Staff
Picture: 123RF / NATANAEL ALFREDO NEMANITA GINTING
Harare — A Zimbabwean court on Monday denied bail to an opposition MP and two activists accused of lying to police about being abducted and tortured in May, a lawyers’ group said.

Movement for Democratic Change Alliance MP Joana Mamombe and party youth assembly activists Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova were arrested at their lawyer's offices last Thursday.

They had visited the lawyer to discuss another case in which they were charged for staging a protest in May.

The three women were admitted to hospital with various injuries after they were arrested in that case and said they had been taken to a location out of town by unidentified men who allegedly beat them and sexually assaulted one of them.

“They have been denied bail,” a spokesperson for Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, Kumbirai Mafunda, told journalists after they appeared in court.

“The magistrate agreed with the prosecution's submission that there were compelling reasons for not releasing them on bail, saying they are likely to abscond coming to court for trial,” he said.

They have denied making false reports to the police.

MDC-Alliance spokesperson Fadzai Mahere has queried how the women could be said to have lied about their abduction and torture when they had injuries to show for the assaults.

Last Wednesday, nine UN special rapporteurs — who do not speak for the UN but report their findings to it — called on Zimbabwe to drop the earlier charges against the women and stop the reported pattern of disappearances and torture.

AFP

Zimbabwe’s MDC criticises top court’s ruling on Nelson Chamisa

Supreme Court upholds lower court ruling that Chamisa’s leadership ‘unconstitutional’
World
2 months ago

Zimbabwe court clears opposition official of subversion

Job Sikhala, deputy national chair of the MDC, was found not guilty by a judge that ruled his political commentary is allowed by the constitution
World
4 months ago

Thabo Mbeki hopes to help solve Zimbabwe’s political crisis

The former SA president helped mediate talks between the Zimbabwe president and opposition leader, and will return before the end of the year
World
5 months ago

