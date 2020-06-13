World / Africa

Economic meltdown in Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF grills finance minister and central bank governor

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has blamed the economy’s woes on the private sector

13 June 2020 - 09:01 Ray Ndlovu

Zimbabwe’s governing party, Zanu-PF, has summoned finance minister Mthuli Ncube and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya to explain the country’s economic meltdown, the Zimbabwe Independent reported.

Members of the party’s most-senior decision-making body are concerned that the economy’s collapse — marked by inflation of 766% and a currency collapse — threaten the party’s popularity and could cost it the 2023 elections, the Harare-based newspaper reported.

The two officials told the party’s leaders at a closed-door session of the politburo that there is little they can do unless the government comes up with an economic-recovery strategy, the newspaper said. Patrick Chinamasa, Zanu-PF’s secretary for finance and acting spokesman for the party, wasn’t immediately able to comment on the Zimbabwe Independent story when contacted on Friday.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has blamed the economy’s woes on the private sector. He told the same meeting of the politburo that the country’s currency, reintroduced last year, was under attack, Zimbabwe Independent said.

The Zimbabwe dollar is trading at 90 per US dollar on the black market, according to marketwatch.co.zw, nearly four times above the official peg of 25.

Bloomberg

THE HERALD: Why did Zimbabwe drag its feet on illicit transactions?

Local currency would not have taken such a knock if the authorities had acted quickly against mobile money platforms
Opinion
1 week ago

Zimbabwe calls in US envoy to explain ‘foreign adversary’ comment by official

US national security adviser Robert O’Brien has accused Zimbabwe of stirring antiracism protests over the death of George Floyd
World
1 week ago

The AfCFTA needs to be part of the Covid-19 recovery in Africa

The pandemic has pushed out the effective start of the African Continental Free Trade Area, giving us time to get it right, writes Faizel Ismail
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Catastrophe looms in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe has moved to an indefinite partial lockdown of its economy but it may be too late to save it
Features
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
IMF has grim outlook on global economy
World
2.
Breaking down the costs and benefits of lockdowns
World
3.
Economic meltdown in Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF grills ...
World / Africa
4.
Dutch deface statues of ‘dubious character’ as ...
World / Europe
5.
The UK is selective about its slave-based ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

CARMEL RICKARD: Uganda and Zimbabwe grapple with property rights

Opinion / In Good Faith

EDITORIAL: Border control: SA’s biggest foreign-policy failure since democracy

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.