President-elect Evariste Ndayishimiye must be sworn in right away, Burundi says

The constitution provides for the speaker of parliament to take over in such a situation, but a Burundian court ruled the interim period ‘was not necessary’

12 June 2020 - 17:50 Agency Staff
Burundian president-elect Evariste Ndayishimiye, May 20 2020. File picture: REUTERS/EVRARD NGENDAKUMANA
Nairobi — Burundi's constitutional court has agreed that president-elect Evariste Ndayishimiye should be sworn in immediately after the death of former leader Pierre Nkurunziza, the government said on Friday.

The constitution provides for the speaker of parliament to take over in such a situation. The court ruled, however, that “the interim period is not necessary and that ... Ndayishimiye must be sworn in as soon as possible”, the government said in a statement posted on Twitter.

There had been uncertainty as to who was in charge in Bujumbura since the government announced Nkurunziza's death on Tuesday.

Watchers of the country had worried about possible discord over the succession among the ranks of Burundi's powerful group of generals that might have sparked a new round of unrest.

The statement did not say when the swearing-in would be conducted.

Ndayishimiye was declared winner of the central African country's election in May after fending off a challenge from the opposition's Agathon Rwasa, and was officially due to be sworn in in August.

It was the country's first competitive presidential election since a civil war erupted in 1993.

Burundi, which shares the same ethnic mix with its neighbour Rwanda, has been convulsed by recurring cycles of power grabs, violence and massacres since it won independence in 1962.

Nkurunziza was a former rebel leader whose rule was marked by widespread brutality and repression of his opponents.

Burundi's economy is also in tatters after donors, whose aid was a key source of government revenue, dropped the country amid continuing human rights violations.

Reuters

1 day ago

Kenya counts the cost of Covid-19

As Covid-19 cases rise more rapidly in Kenya, President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced an extension of measures to try contain the virus
1 day ago

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Time is running out for SA to help silence the guns in Africa

With just seven months remaining on the UN Security Council, SA has yet to draft resolutions
1 week ago

