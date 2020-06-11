Fear of power struggle after Burundian leader Pierre Nkurunziza’s death

Bujumbura — Burundi convened an extraordinary cabinet meeting on Thursday to discuss a way forward after the sudden death of long-serving ruler Pierre Nkurunziza left many anxious over the future of the troubled country.

Nkurunziza, who died on Monday aged 55, had been due to step down in August after his surprise decision not to run in an election in May won by the governing party's handpicked successor.

But his death has raised uncertainty and fears of a power struggle in a country that has witnessed violent political upheaval, a refugee exodus and a bloody civil war in its recent history.

The government called a ministerial meeting to discuss “the management of the situation following the unexpected death” of Nkurunziza, who according to the government died of a heart attack after feeling unwell for two days.

“We will in particular sign the referral to the constitutional court to declare the presidency definitively vacant,” a ministerial source said on condition of anonymity. The meeting will be chaired by the first vice-president, Gaston Sindimwo.

Under the constitution, the president of the National Assembly, Pascal Nyabenda, should take over on an interim basis before president-elect Evariste Ndayishimiye's swearing-in in August.

The path forward will be determined not by the ministers but an innermost “crisis committee” answering to the president's office, the source said.

This group is made up of powerful generals who, like Nkurunziza, ruled for 15 often tumultuous years, emerged from the ethnic Hutu rebellion during Burundi's long civil war which ended in 2006.

“In reality, it is not the council of ministers that will decide what will happen ... everything has been decided within the crisis committee that sits with the presidency,” the source said.

Personality cult

A ruling CNDD-FDD official told AFP the government “was leaning towards accelerating the investiture of the president-elect” instead of making other interim arrangements.

“It will be legitimate, and not at all shocking, and above all will spare General Ndayishimiye a long period of uncertainty and immobility that is synonymous with danger,” a diplomat said on condition of anonymity.

Nkurunziza, an evangelical who believed he was chosen by God to rule the East African nation, fostered a personality cult around his leadership.

The ruling party declared him a “visionary” and “supreme guide for patriotism”, and some officials likened his death to a catastrophe.

But he did not wield power alone, and analysts say his death could provoke a power struggle among the upper echelons of government.

Nkurunziza had wanted Nyabenda to succeed him, but the generals opted for Ndayishimiye, who won the May 20 election. While also a general, Ndayishimiye is not a regime hardliner and Nkurunziza was expected to continue to play a significant role.

His 2015 run for a third term in office sparked protests and a failed coup, with violence leaving at least 1,200 people dead while about 400,000 fled the country.

A climate of fear marked by a crackdown on the opposition and media settled over Burundi in the years after.

Rumours swirled on social media about his death, with some suspecting he had been infected by coronavirus.

His wife, first lady Denise Bucumi, who was recovering from the coronavirus in a Nairobi hospital, flew back to Bujumbura late on Tuesday.

AFP