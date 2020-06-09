Tanzania’s opposition says attack on Freeman Mbowe ‘politically motivated’

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's main opposition party on Tuesday said its leader, Freeman Mbowe, was in hospital after being beaten up in a “politically motivated” attack which the police said would be investigated.

Mbowe was ambushed by unknown assailants as he returned home in th capital, Dodoma, on Monday, his Chadema party said in a statement. He was taken to hospital after the attack.

A high-profile critic of President John Magufuli, Mbowe has repeatedly accused the government of covering up the extent of Tanzania's coronavirus outbreak and failing to take the pandemic seriously.

“This is a politically motivated attack. Our priority now is his health,” Chadema party official John Mnyika told local media.

Police said they were investigating reports that Mbowe had been attacked by three men who broke his leg, but warned against politicising the incident.

“The police will conduct a thorough investigation. Nothing will be left out,” Dodoma regional police commander Gilles Muroto told local media. "This is an incident like any other. It is forbidden to use it for political purposes.”

The assault comes a day after Chadema MP Tundu Lissu announced his intention to run against Magufuli in the presidential election scheduled for October.

Lissu lives in self-imposed exile in Belgium, where he was treated after being shot several times at his home in Tanzania in 2017.

The EU mission in the country denounced the attack against Mbowe as an “attack against democracy”.

“With general elections only a few months ahead of us it is essential to let democracy take its course and ensure all conditions to full participation in credible and transparent elections,” the mission said in a statement.

Chadema has faced increasing hostility under Magufuli, who took office in 2015 as a corruption-fighting “man of the people” but has been criticised for his authoritarian leadership style.

Outspoken critic

In recent months, Mbowe accused Magufuli of being in a “state of denial” over the coronavirus and warned his government was hiding information about the scale of the crisis.

Tanzania is one of a few countries in Africa that has not taken extensive measures against the virus, and Magufuli is among a handful of world leaders still playing down the seriousness of the pandemic.

Tanzania stopped updating information about its cases in April.

The following month the US embassy in Tanzania issued an advisory warning of “exponential growth” of Covid-19 cases and overwhelmed hospitals, earning a rebuke from the foreign ministry.

Mbowe in May asked Tanzania's MPs to stop attending parliament sessions and isolate themselves after three MPs died of unknown causes.