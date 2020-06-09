Darfur war crimes fugitive Ali Kushay in ICC custody

The Hague — Fugitive militia leader Ali Kushayb has turned himself in to the International Criminal Court, where he is facing war crimes charges for his role in Sudan's Darfur conflict, the ICC said Tuesday.

Kushayb, also known as Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman, is wanted on 50 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed between 2003-2004 in Sudan's western Darfur region.

“Ali Kushayb is in the custody of the ICC after surrendering himself voluntarily in the Central African Republic on account of an ICC arrest warrant issued on April 27 2007,” The Hague-based court said in a statement.

ICC prosecutors say Kushayb, believed to be about 63 years old, was a senior commander in the notorious Janjaweed militia during the fighting, which erupted in 2003 when African rebels took up arms against Khartoum's then Arab-dominated government, led by the now-ousted Omar al-Bashir.

The rebels say they suffered racial discrimination, marginalisation and exclusion in one of the country's poorest regions.

But Khartoum responded by unleashing the Janjaweed, a group of mostly Arab militia, recruited and armed to create gangs of gunmen often mounted on horses or camels.

They have been accused of applying a scorched earth policy against ethnic groups suspected of supporting the rebels, raping, killing, looting and burning villages.

Their terror campaign saw the ICC issue arrest warrants against Kushayb in 2007 and Bashir in 2009 and 2010.

“Ali Kushayb is alleged to have personally participated in some of the attacks against civilians ... between August 2003 and March 2004, where the killing of civilians, rape, torture and other cruel treatments occurred,” the ICC said.

“We have been officially notified of Khushayb's arrival to the ICC headquarters in The Hague,” a senior Sudanese official said.

Kushayb was transferred to The Hague following his surrender in the Central African Republic, the official said.

An initial appearance was to take place “in due course”, according to the ICC.

Landmark for justice

Bashir, who ruled Sudan with an iron fist for three decades, was deposed in April 2019 following months of widespread protests in Sudan.

Wanted on charges including genocide, Bashir is in prison in Khartoum, having thumbed his nose at the ICC while travelling with impunity across Africa, including to some ICC member states.

Arrest warrants were also issued for others including Ahmad Harun, Sudan's former interior minister who was charged with co-ordinating counterinsurgency forces including the Janjaweed in operations against the rebels.

Human rights groups hailed Kushayb's surrender to the court, calling it a “landmark day” for justice for Darfur's victims.