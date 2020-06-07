Investors pile into African assets as if there’s no coronavirus

Investors are piling into African assets as if the coronavirus pandemic never happened.

Even as questions hang over whether governments in the region will be able to sustainably address the economic and health consequences of the pandemic, stock markets, currencies and bonds have been on a tear since at least the beginning of May. Investors are looking past the risks as unprecedented stimulus by governments and central banks around the world drives down the dollar and reawakens the search for yield.

“We are back into the battle between central bank injections of liquidity and fiscal support by governments vs the uncertainty on the shape of any recovery,” said Hasnain Malik, the Dubai-based head of equity strategy research at Tellimer. “When even the most vulnerable stories are rallying, it is a measure of how tolerant risk appetite has become.”

Seven of the 12 top-performing developing-nation bond markets this quarter are in Africa. The list includes Angola, which leads the pack with a return of 74% compared with the 9.5% average of peers — even though it’s in discussions to reorganise some of its loans.

Currencies such as Ghana’s cedi and Zambia’s kwacha have recovered from record lows against the dollar, as has SA’s rand, whose 10% gain since the beginning of May is bested only by Mexico’s peso among emerging-market peers.

Stock markets have joined the party. SA’s benchmark index has led the pack with a leap of 44% from a low on March 19, while Namibia’s has climbed 41% and Nigeria’s 14%. Standard Bank Group’s measure of African equities has rebounded 36%. That’s despite evidence that the worst of the pandemic is still to come in Africa, where a number of economies have eased restrictions aimed at preventing its spread.

While African countries are trailing their developed-market peers in infection rates, uncertainty reigns about the trajectory of the disease on a continent that doesn’t have the financial resources available to richer nations to counter the pandemic’s economic and medical effects.

By Sunday afternoon the continent had confirmed more than 184,000 cases of the virus, according to the Africa CDC, less than 3% of the 6.6-million cases globally. The continent accounts for about 1.2% of Covid-19 deaths. SA is the worst afflicted in Africa, with about 46,000 cases and more than 950 deaths by Sunday.

“Markets like to see that lockdowns worked in East Asia, Europe and the northeast of the US,” said Charles Robertson, the London-based global chief economist at Renaissance Capital. “They seem prepared also to ignore rising cases in lower-income countries, where ineffective lockdowns have been dropped.”

The exuberance may be premature, considering the uncertainty around the nature, spread and potential prevention of Covid-19, according to Jacques Nel, an economist at NKC African Economics.